How to watch 2023 NFL Draft: Date, time, tv channel, streaming, replay
The 2023 NFL Draft is coming in late April. From how to watch to where it will be located. We have all the details ready for you.
When is the 2023 NFL Draft?
The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27 to April 29.
- Round 1: Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. E.T.
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. E.T.
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29 at noon E.T.
Where is the NFL Draft taking place?
The NFL Draft will take place in Downtown Kansas City, MO., surrounding Union Station Kansas City and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Where can I watch the NFL Draft? What channel will it be on?
NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will provide coverage.
How can I watch the NFL Draft without cable?
The NFL Draft will have a couple of ways to stream the draft, including YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV.
How can I watch 2023 Draft highlights?
NFL Draft highlights from the game, post-game interviews, and moments can be found on the 2023 FOX Sports NFL Draft page.
Who can I expect to be drafted?
Our FOX Sports team created an NFL Mock Draft from nine of our writers in addition to the 2023 Top 100 NFL Draft players available.
What is the draft order?
The top five picks include: 1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago), 2) Houston Texans 3) Arizona Cardinals 4) Indianapolis Colts and 5) Seattle Seahawks
For more, check out the full NFL draft order.
