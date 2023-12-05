National Football League How Rams have quickly rebuilt into an NFC playoff contender Published Dec. 5, 2023 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Winners of three straight, the Los Angeles Rams have quickly rebounded from an embarrassing 5-12 season to a potential path to the NFC playoffs with five games left this year. Sean McVay is doing one of his best coaching jobs in his seven years in charge in L.A.

So, how has he done it?

McVay says the Rams developed toughness and resiliency during their underwhelming 3-6 start, and those qualities are now showing down the stretch.

"I'm seeing a mentally and physically tough team," McVay told reporters after his team's latest victory, a 36-19 win at home over the Cleveland Browns. "I'm seeing guys stay connected. I'm seeing guys create their own energy.

"They create an energy that makes it so fun to be able to go to work and continue to push in the right direction. I'm seeing great leadership from a lot of our veterans, and now we've got to just keep it going."

It helps to have a roster featuring three foundational pieces in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp. Along with those three, the Rams hit on several of the team's league-high 14 selections in this year's draft.

The most notable is fifth-round receiver Puka Nacua, who already has set a rookie, single-season franchise mark for receiving yards with 1,029 through 12 games. Nacua has 77 receptions and four touchdowns.

A handful of other rookies have also made significant contributions. Second-round guard Steve Avila has helped to solidify the offensive line, edge rusher Byron Young has five sacks, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner (5.5 sacks) has emerged as an impact player inside next to Donald.

During L.A.'s three-game winning streak, the Rams have held opponents to 16.3 points per game.

Los Angeles has benefited from some veteran defenders who have had bounce-back seasons. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon leads the team in interceptions and pass breakups (10). Safety John Johnson III, previously with the Rams before spending two years in Cleveland, has returned to Los Angeles to help solidify the back end, paired with defensive co-captain Jordan Fuller.

And finally, some young players have stepped up their game, including leading tackler Ernest Jones and running back Kyren Williams, who tops the Rams with 687 rushing yards.

"Our guys have done a great job of just continuing to work and that's the kind of stuff that pays off in the end," Stafford said. "It's not rocket science. Let's go out there, continue to work, trust each other, trust in yourself and go out there and play. We've been able to do that, and it's showed up the last three Sundays."

The Rams still have work to do to reach the postseason. They have a tough test this weekend, facing the AFC's top seed on the road in the Baltimore Ravens. And Los Angeles will have to face the defending NFC West champion San Francisco 49ers to close out the regular season, a game the Rams may need to win to get a postseason berth. San Francisco has defeated the Rams in nine of the past 10 meetings.

But if the Rams sneak into the playoffs, they could be a tough out in a wild-card matchup. They have cornerstone players who have played in big games in Stafford, Donald and Kupp, along with a head coach who has been to two Super Bowls, winning one.

Could the Rams be a scary wild-card opponent?

The 37-year-old coach now has a new perspective. He and his wife, Veronika, became parents for the first time in October, and Jordan John McVay's father is focusing on enjoying the moment.

McVay said it's all about improving each day and staying present.

"This game is meant to be enjoyed," he said. "Yes, we want to go have the production and the results, but let's enjoy everything. I think that's when you get the best out of people, and we're enjoying playing meaningful football in December.

"We just want to keep getting better."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

