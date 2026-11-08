The House That Brady Built: Tom Brady Reflects On Patriots Career In Foxborough

Ten years, six Super Bowls, and incredible comebacks highlight the legendary Patriots career of Tom Brady. During Sunday's Packers-Patriots game, Brady reflected on returning to Foxborough for the first time as a broadcaster.

After retiring from the NFL, Brady immediately moved into the broadcast booth as a color analyst alongside play-by-play analyst Kevin Burkhardt. Now, in his second season calling games on Sundays, Brady finally returned to Gillette Stadium for Week 9.

"Oh man, it’s been nostalgic to be back here … and to see all my old teammates yesterday and to honor Gronk," Brady told Kevin Burkhardt in the booth during the Packers-Patriots game.

Brady began his career in New England as a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan. While sitting behind quarterback Drew Bledsoe in 2001, Bledsoe's midgame injury against the Colts on Sept. 30, 2001 handed Brady the keys as starting quarterback, and the rest is history. Brady compiled a 219-66 record as a starter, earned 15 Pro Bowl nods, and became a three-time NFL MVP.​

One of Brady’s most memorable moments in a Patriots' jersey was the nearly impossible comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. After trailing 28-3 halfway through the third quarter, Brady led the New England offense to 31 unanswered points, capped by an overtime touchdown to win 34-28.

But his career in New England wasn’t done on his own. Brady credited his coaches and the Patriots community for the love and support along the way.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support over 10 years here," Brady said. "I feel like the luckiest person alive to play for this unbelievable community … a lot of great clutch performances by my teammates, and that’s why they hang those banners. They can never be defended. They’re going to hang up there forever."