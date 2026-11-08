National Football League
The House That Brady Built: Tom Brady Reflects On Patriots Career In Foxborough
National Football League

The House That Brady Built: Tom Brady Reflects On Patriots Career In Foxborough

Updated Nov. 8, 2026 7:57 p.m. ET

Ten years, six Super Bowls, and incredible comebacks highlight the legendary Patriots career of Tom Brady. During Sunday's Packers-Patriots game, Brady reflected on returning to Foxborough for the first time as a broadcaster.

After retiring from the NFL, Brady immediately moved into the broadcast booth as a color analyst alongside play-by-play analyst Kevin Burkhardt. Now, in his second season calling games on Sundays, Brady finally returned to Gillette Stadium for Week 9.

"Oh man, it’s been nostalgic to be back here … and to see all my old teammates yesterday and to honor Gronk," Brady told Kevin Burkhardt in the booth during the Packers-Patriots game.

Brady began his career in New England as a sixth-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft out of Michigan. While sitting behind quarterback Drew Bledsoe in 2001, Bledsoe's midgame injury against the Colts on Sept. 30, 2001 handed Brady the keys as starting quarterback, and the rest is history. Brady compiled a 219-66 record as a starter, earned 15 Pro Bowl nods, and became a three-time NFL MVP.​

One of Brady’s most memorable moments in a Patriots' jersey was the nearly impossible comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. After trailing 28-3 halfway through the third quarter, Brady led the New England offense to 31 unanswered points, capped by an overtime touchdown to win 34-28.

But his career in New England wasn’t done on his own. Brady credited his coaches and the Patriots community for the love and support along the way.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and support over 10 years here," Brady said. "I feel like the luckiest person alive to play for this unbelievable community … a lot of great clutch performances by my teammates, and that’s why they hang those banners. They can never be defended. They’re going to hang up there forever."

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots

Tom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. Patriots

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

    2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline Intel: Jay Glazer Dishes On Which Teams Will Be Busy

    NFL Trade Deadline Intel: Jay Glazer Dishes On Which Teams Will Be Busy

    NFL Trending Image: Giants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To Colts

    Giants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To Colts

  2. NFL Trending Image: How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    How A Goofy Rookie Called 'Gronk' Transformed Into The Best Tight End Ever

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?

    NFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move?

    NFL Trending Image: Eagles' Braden Mann Boots Second-Longest Punt Of The Century vs. Giants

    Eagles' Braden Mann Boots Second-Longest Punt Of The Century vs. Giants

  3. NFL Trending Image: Puka Nacua Reportedly Injured Late in Rams’ Win, Set For MRI On Monday

    Puka Nacua Reportedly Injured Late in Rams’ Win, Set For MRI On Monday

    NFL Trending Image: Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Leaves Game vs. Eagles Before Returning

    Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Leaves Game vs. Eagles Before Returning

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's Former Babysitter Is The Mom Of Which Packers Player?

    Tom Brady's Former Babysitter Is The Mom Of Which Packers Player?

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round
2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First Round
NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline Intel: Jay Glazer Dishes On Which Teams Will Be Busy
NFL Trade Deadline Intel: Jay Glazer Dishes On Which Teams Will Be Busy
NFL Trending Image: Giants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To Colts
Giants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To Colts
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs Colts on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs ColtsWatch Rams vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Rams vs CommandersWatch Giants vs Eagles on FOX One Watch Giants vs EaglesWatch Raiders vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Raiders vs 49ersWatch Cardinals vs Seahawks on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs SeahawksWatch Packers vs Patriots on FOX One Watch Packers vs Patriots
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes