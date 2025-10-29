Herd Hierarchy Week 9: Chiefs, Eagles Headed for Super Bowl Rematch?

Are the Chiefs and Eagles bound for a Super Bowl rematch? Just how good are the Colts? Does Jordan Love deserve the title "superstar"?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy."

Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 as we enter Week 9 of the season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 28-7 on Monday Night Football. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"They haven't had this kind of offensive talent. Rashee Rice, clear No. 1. Xavier Worthy, clever No. 2, JuJu, perfect 3. Travis Kelce, Gray, excellent tight end production."

2. Philadelphia Eagles

"They're 6-0 when Saquon Barkley gets 15-plus touches. I have a recommendation, 'give Saquon Barkley 15-plus touches."

"I think teams now are quitting against them. They are so physically dominant. It's the best offensive long, along with Detroit, that I've seen. They're just mashing people. They're dominating people."

Jordan Love threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 35-25 win over the Steelers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Jordan Love. Folks, I don't want to hear that he's ascending. He's a star. Arm, mobility, talent. And their defense allowed the fewest big plays this season. They're just really well coached and really well run, everywhere."

"I think the Lions have a very good roster. They have good offensive personnel… Four of their five wins have come by double-digits. They are really special at home."

"I may have them a little low. Highest overall graded offense in the NFL, according to PFF… They lead the NFL in big pass plays. Even when Puka (Nacua) was out they brought in a fourth tight end. Smart coach, great quarterback."

"They're all beat up offensively, but still 20-plus yards down the field, Baker's the best quarterback in the league."

"This team has allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL and also has 10 more sacks than anyone else. That travels. Denver's not going anywhere."

"Vrabel made them tougher, better against the run. Let's just be totally frank here, Drake Maye looks like a top 6 or 7 quarterback in the league… This is about coaching and an exploding young star at quarterback."

"The Buffalo Bills are 5-0 when James Cook rushes for 100 yards… I don't think they're very good against the run, their pass defense is fine. But, they're a very good team, it's a long season. I like their o-line, their run game, Josh Allen."