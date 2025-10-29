National Football League
Herd Hierarchy Week 9: Chiefs, Eagles Headed for Super Bowl Rematch?
National Football League

Herd Hierarchy Week 9: Chiefs, Eagles Headed for Super Bowl Rematch?

Updated Oct. 29, 2025 7:59 p.m. ET

Are the Chiefs and Eagles bound for a Super Bowl rematch? Just how good are the Colts? Does Jordan Love deserve the title "superstar"?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." 

Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 as we enter Week 9 of the season. 

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 28-7 on Monday Night Football. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"They haven't had this kind of offensive talent. Rashee Rice, clear No. 1. Xavier Worthy, clever No. 2, JuJu, perfect 3. Travis Kelce, Gray, excellent tight end production."

2. Philadelphia Eagles

"They're 6-0 when Saquon Barkley gets 15-plus touches. I have a recommendation, 'give Saquon Barkley 15-plus touches."

3. Indianapolis Colts

"I think teams now are quitting against them. They are so physically dominant. It's the best offensive long, along with Detroit, that I've seen. They're just mashing people. They're dominating people."

4. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns in the Packers' 35-25 win over the Steelers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

"Jordan Love. Folks, I don't want to hear that he's ascending. He's a star. Arm, mobility, talent. And their defense allowed the fewest big plays this season. They're just really well coached and really well run, everywhere."

5. Detroit Lions

"I think the Lions have a very good roster. They have good offensive personnel… Four of their five wins have come by double-digits. They are really special at home."

6. Los Angeles Rams

"I may have them a little low. Highest overall graded offense in the NFL, according to PFF… They lead the NFL in big pass plays. Even when Puka (Nacua) was out they brought in a fourth tight end. Smart coach, great quarterback."

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"They're all beat up offensively, but still 20-plus yards down the field, Baker's the best quarterback in the league."

8. Denver Broncos

"This team has allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL and also has 10 more sacks than anyone else. That travels. Denver's not going anywhere."

9. New England Patriots

"Vrabel made them tougher, better against the run. Let's just be totally frank here, Drake Maye looks like a top 6 or 7 quarterback in the league… This is about coaching and an exploding young star at quarterback."

10. Buffalo Bills

"The Buffalo Bills are 5-0 when James Cook rushes for 100 yards… I don't think they're very good against the run, their pass defense is fine. But, they're a very good team, it's a long season. I like their o-line, their run game, Josh Allen."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Carted Off With Ankle Injury vs. Eagles, Taken to Hospital

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes