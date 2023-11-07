National Football League Herd Hierarchy Week 10: Ravens remain No. 1, Bengals climb the ladder Published Nov. 7, 2023 8:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL season is officially halfway over with the conclusion of Week 9.

Before the second-half of the season kicks off, Colin Cowherd discussed the landscape of the league through his eyes with the latest edition of "Herd Hierarchy."

Let's check it out.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: Unranked)

Overall record: 4-4 | Last week: Won 27-6 @ Jets

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're tied for the best turnover differential in the league [at] plus-9. They never turn it over — six giveaways all year. Justin Herbert doesn't throw picks or fumble, their red-zone offense, 2-for-2. They're not a good run team, but Austin Ekeler can make and find crevices in tight spots."

Up Next: Lions @ Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

9. Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 9)

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Lost 37-3 @ Ravens

Cowherd's thoughts: "I trust Pete Carroll, I like their run game, they get after the passer. But they've had eight turnovers in four games and Geno Smith has a ceiling."

Up Next: Commanders @ Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

8. Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 8)

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Lost 28-23 @ Eagles

Cowherd's thoughts: "They out-gained the Eagles in the fourth quarter. They matchup well with Philadelphia, but they're just not as good at quarterback, and they're not as clever at head coach — 29th ranked red-zone offense this year. They miss [former offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore, period."

Up Next: Giants @ Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

7. Detroit Lions (Last Week: 6)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're better in the red-zone [than Dallas]. Jared Goff has one or fewer turnovers in every game this season. He doesn't meltdown easy. Although the game against Baltimore was ugly, I really like Detroit."

Up Next: Lions @ Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 5)

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're 11-2 over their last 13 games, and they lead the NFL in takeaways. They do what good teams do. They have an offensive coach and a quarterback who can be a playmaker."

Up Next: 49ers @ Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

5. San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 7)

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Bye

Cowherd's thoughts: "Their schedule now gets very interesting, and they don't have Trent Williams. Now, if Trent plays they're fine, but they're 3-6 without their left tackle, and Brock Purdy is not a guy that can overcome that."

Up Next: 49ers @ Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 2)

Overall record: 8-1 | Last week: Won 28-23 vs. Cowboys

Cowherd's thoughts: "Jalen Hurts is terrific, stop doubting him. But this schedule is ugly — at the Chiefs, Bills, Niners, at the Cowboys. They're gonna have some bumps there. They're gonna lose some games over the next month. But I love their creativity … and there is an art to winning ugly."

Up Next: Bye

3. Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 3)

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Won 24-18 vs. Bills

Cowherd's thoughts: "Listen, Joe Burrow is 5-1 all-time against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. If you asked Andy Reid privately, this is the team he doesn't want to play. He's got no interest. [Having their] pass rush, weapons, and Burrow is filthy."

Up Next: Texans @ Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 4)

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Won 21-14 vs. Dolphins

Cowherd's thoughts: "Kansas City's first half of the season, to me, was the best half of football by any team in the league this year. They absolutely woke up in a pissy mood and stumped Miami. It was great. But, they couldn't put them away. Why? Because they're not going to be able to. They have just an average receiving core."

Up Next: Bye

1. Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 1)

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Won 37-3 vs. Seahawks

Cowherd's thoughts: "I've had Baltimore at No. 1 for a month. I think they're special. I think they are rolling downhill. … I like everything about them — pass rush, coaching, depth, [and] Lamar Jackson is 4-1 against winning teams. There's nothing I don't like about Baltimore."

Up Next: Browns @ Raves (1:00 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

