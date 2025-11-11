Herd Hierarchy Week 10: How Far Did the Eagles Fall? Is the NFC West the Best?

Is the NFC West home to the NFL's best two teams? Are the Ravens back in the playoff picture? Did the Eagles fall after an ugly win?

Those are the questions Colin Cowherd has answers to in the most recent edition of the "Herd Hierarchy." Remember, Cowherd isn't ranking teams based on what they've done lately or their record. Rather, it's an encapsulation of where each team in the NFL stands, holistically, taking into consideration which opponents each team has beaten, how healthy they are and their ceiling for the rest of the year.

So, let's take a look at Cowherd's most recent top 10 after an exciting weekend of football in Week 10.

1. Los Angeles Rams

"The Rams are a more efficient version of Seattle — you don't get the penalties, you don't get the turnovers. Once again, PFF rates them as the No. 1 team, the No. 1 offense, the No. 3 defense… They are the cleanest team in the league.

"Best point differential in the NFC. Sam Darnold is the highest rated QB in the league. I mean, he's just fantastic. Tied for the fewest sacks allowed on offense… There is no fastest defense in this league."

"Drake Maye, 8 of 9 games, 100-plus passer rating, and he's doing it without an No. 1 wide receiver, a good not great offensive line. They're 5-0 on the road… They've got a lockdown corner and nobody else does… You're watching a great coach, and a great emerging quarterback.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

"They're 4-1 against teams with winning records. They sort of play to their competition… They beat good teams and they beat them on the road. They do not give the ball up… They pressured Jordan Love on 40% of his dropbacks. That is a heist, to get Jaylin Phillips at the trade deadline for a third-round pick."

"They've outgained seven of the last eight opponents… coach, coordinator, weapons, I like them."

"They've won seven games in a row because their coach is great, their defense is stacked, their o-line is excellent. Fewest sacks allowed, yet most sacks delivered. That's very rare in the NFL."

7. Baltimore Ravens

"Don't care about their record. These aren't standings. They average 30 yards per game and 6.1 yards per play when Lamar Jackson plays… If they play the NFC, take them, they're 25-3. I like the roster when healthy. I like the quarterback. I like the coach."

"They haven't lost back-to-back games since 2022. Longest streak in the league… They've got multiple guys with eight-plus touchdowns — Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs."

9. Los Angeles Chargers

"Justin Herbert's unbelievable. The Chargers have the worst pass blocking line I think I've ever seen, and yet they're second-best in the NFL on third down… The fact that they're 6-1 against the AFC, 3-0 against the division… Herbert and Harbaugh deserve to be in here."

"No. 1 scoring offense. No. 1 in yards per play… Here's a remarkable number on Johnathon Taylor. He has over 800 yards after contact, after he's been hit. So this offense is the real deal."