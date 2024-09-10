National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Chiefs stay No. 1; Cowboys, Chargers climb ahead of Week 2 Updated Sep. 10, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After Week 1 of the NFL season, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd is convinced there are only "two great teams" in the league, while the rest have some … flaws to work through.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd revealed his latest Herd Hierarchy, giving his breakdown of the top 10 teams in the league ahead of Week 2.

Check out the full list below, along with Cowherd's thoughts on each squad and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: +7000

Cowherd's thoughts: "Baker Mayfield was fantastic. Tampa scored on seven of eight drives. Baker was 24-of-30 and totally comfortable. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin [were] 13 of 14 … 114 yards when targeted. I don't think Tampa's a good team, but Baker looked like the MVP of the league."

9. Miami Dolphins

Super Bowl odds: +2000

Cowherd's thoughts: "They were in big trouble for a while, but I know what Miami is. And, what they are on a very distracted day, because of that unfortunate Tyreek Hill situation … they outscored the Jaguars when it mattered, 13-nothing in the second half. The only team in the league to have multiple 100-yard receivers. They're not an even team. It's all about the brain of [Mike] McDaniel, the speed on the outside and Tua Tagovailoa. But, right now in the NFL, that's a top-10 team."

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Super Bowl odds: +4500

Cowherd's thoughts: "They have an identity. More rushing yards than passing yards. Physical play. I thought Joe Alt, for a rookie, was unbelievable. Did not allow a single pressure. Eleven snaps against Maxx Crosby. So they are A at tackle, at rush end, quarterback and coach. They have an identity. Ninety percent of this league [Tuesday] morning doesn't have an identity."

7. Houston Texans

Super Bowl odds: +1300

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're still young, and that was a tough road game. But they didn't have any turnovers. C.J. Stroud played clean. They had 417 total yards. If they go home and hammer the Bears, I think I may move the Texans to No. 3. I'm not quite ready. But, good God, Stefon Diggs comes in, touchdown. Joe Mixon, bang. I can not believe how quickly they have built this roster up. I'm a semi-believer."

6. Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl odds: +1200

Cowherd's thoughts: "I worry about Baltimore's offensive line. Three new starters … but they didn't even play that well, and they almost beat Kansas City at Arrowhead. The players and things I love about Baltimore, I truly love. The owner, coach, Lamar [Jackson] … the toughness. If you can go toe-to-toe with what appears to be an excellent team, better than last year's Chiefs team, and lose by an inch-and-a-half, you're pretty damn good."

5. Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl odds: +1500

Cowherd's thoughts: "I'll give the Cowboys credit. I turned the fourth quarter off … it was a blow out. They got so many pressures on Deshaun Watson. Now some of that is the offensive line for Cleveland was a mess … so I don't want to go too crazy on Dallas. But, I'm still going to give them credit. I know it's September. I know it's hype."

4. Detroit Lions

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Cowherd's thoughts: "The Lions played poorly and won. That's the sign of a good team. Their defense allowed 304 passing yards, but some of that is [Sean] McVay, [Matthew] Stafford and Cooper Kupp. That's what the Rams do. But, I did think many of the completions and throws were great plays by Stafford, not bad defense. It was like the Jets [on Monday] night, where guys were wide open all over the field … I think this is a power team, not a pretty team that got a little cute and pretty against the Rams. I think they should be running the football 45 times a game."

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl odds: +1000

Cowherd's thoughts: "I don't know if they're good. They're bad defensively. Now, some of that's Green Bay's great offensively. But let's be honest, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith [had] 75 yards-plus receiving. Saquon Barkley over 100 yards. Jalen Hurts. They've got nothing but weapons offensively and this is an offensive league. … At the end of the year, it's all offenses. All I see with Philadelphia is playmakers, everywhere, all over the field. So, even though Jalen Hurts had some turnovers … they were a machine. I think Green Bay can get to the Super Bowl, and Green Bay couldn't stop them."

2. San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl odds: +550

Cowherd's thoughts: "Eight straight scoring drives against the Jets. I can put them at No. 1, but I have so much respect to be able to beat the Ravens, I'm not going to. It is the Jets. I think what's amazing is, an undrafted running back, you've got a tight end from Harvard, a seventh-round receiver [and] quarterback … didn't have Christian McCaffrey, and they did whatever they wanted to … All those first-rounders on defense for the Jets [were] pushed all over the field by sixth- and seventh-rounders."

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: +475

Cowherd's thoughts: "Seven yards per play against the Ravens defense. And, again, I'll go back to this … who really plays great defense in the league? If you're great situationally, then you're great in the NFL … I think the bottom line is Xavier Worthy touched the ball three times and had two touchdowns. That had to be encouraging. Hollywood Brown's coming back. I'll say it again. I think we have two great teams in the league."

