National Football League Herd Hierarchy: Bills, Rams and Colin's top 10 teams after free agency

The NFL offseason has provided some major roster turnover, which in turn, has caused shakeups among the league's elite.

With so many star players changing teams — not to mention coaching staffs being reshuffled — the league's landscape looks vastly different from the way it was just two months ago.

Colin Cowherd has ranked the top 10 teams heading into the 2022 season based on the early results of free agency. Let's dive in.

10. San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7, lost in NFC Championship Game

Colin's thoughts: "Really, this is about respecting their head coach and their culture. I think Trey Lance can play, I'm not saying he's top-10. They did shore up the safety and cornerback positions. They are one of eight teams without a first-round pick, but they've got plenty of picks. It's a good roster."

9. Baltimore Ravens

2021 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "Out of respect for the Ravens organization, owner, general manager, coach, and quarterback, I put them nine. They fell apart last year. I looked at the list of players who got hurt last year — it was insane. They did get Marcus Williams, the No. 1 free agent safety on the market, and they needed him. But again, like the Niners, this is out of respect for the roster, the coach, the quarterback, the GM."

8. Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record: 10-7, lost in wild-card round

Colin's thoughts: "I think what the Raiders did in the offseason is the best offseason for the Raiders in the last 20 years. Davante Adams, now with Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr, that's going to be a top-five offense. I'm not sure anybody in the league is better at quarterback, running back, tight end, slot receiver, big-play receiver. Also, they went and got Chandler Jones, with Maxx Crosby."

7. Los Angeles Chargers

2021 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "I like the Chargers' back end. I like the Chargers' offensive line much more than I do the Raiders'. I think the Chargers have a great O-line. I also think Justin Herbert has a much higher ceiling. They went out and got J.C. Jackson at corner, Khalil Mack to add to Joey Bosa. So I think they have fewer questions. Maybe not as powerful of an offense, but fewer questions overall."

6. Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7, lost in Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "What did we say about the Bengals? The weakness was the offensive line, and they shored it up. La'el Collins, Alex Cappa, the guard, they went and got Hayden Hurst. Listen, I know Super Bowl losers historically go backward, but I think Joe Burrow is different. I think it's an offensive league and Zac Taylor is a smart, young head coach."

5. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5, lost in AFC Championship Game

Colin's thoughts: "Let's slow down on the Kansas City Chiefs are done forever. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a deep threat, JuJu Smith-Schuster should be a 90-catch or 80-catch slot receiver, Justin Reid is a great safety. They still don't generate a consistent pass rush in my opinion, but the offensive line will be better in Year 2. I've got [Patrick] Mahomes, I've got Andy Reid, I've got playmakers, I'm good."

4. Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "I've said I think they are going to win the division. I think beyond Russell Wilson, the acquisitions of Randy Gregory and D.J. Jones, along with Bradley Chubb on the defensive front, is staggering. This is going to be — not good — a great defensive front. And now I get Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick, and Javonte Williams, and Jerry Jeudy, and now we have the catalyst for it."

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 record: 13-4, lost in NFC Divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "I don't know if Gronk is going to play, he may come in late. But I will say this — they lost both of their guards and went and got Shaq Mason, so they solved their issue. I think they'll draft a running back. Leonard Fournette is going to come back."

2. Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5, won Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "The Rams are better, and they added Allen Robinson, a wildly underrated wide receiver, and Bobby Wagner, who's going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, arguably the first- or second-best middle linebacker in the league."

1. Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6, lost in AFC Divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "I thought Buffalo was the best team in football at their best last year, I still thought they had Kansas City beaten, and they added Von Miller, and O.J. Howard, and Shaq Lawson, and Jamison Crowder. And they just keep getting better and better. Josh Allen was sensational in the playoffs. In the end, I think this is the best team in football."

