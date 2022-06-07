National Football League
Have Cowboys been supplanted by Rams as 'America's Team'?
Have Cowboys been supplanted by Rams as 'America's Team'?

1 hour ago

It's time for the Dallas Cowboys to move on over.

According to Colin Cowherd, the team has held the NFL's spotlight for long enough, and in recent years, has done nothing but whither in it. 

And in Cowherd's mind, other squads are far more deserving of the "America's Team" moniker that's been linked with Dallas for the last 50 years. On which team should assume the new role, Cowherd had this to say Tuesday on "The Herd:"

Aaron Donald is getting a huge new deal to remain with the Los Angeles Rams. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news, arguing that the Rams are the new "America's Team."

"[The Rams] are the franchise that never delivers bad news. The NFL is moving the combine to L.A. NFL Network is building headquarters here. They built the stadium in America to watch football here. And now Aaron Donald's staying. They're paying their quarterback, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson II, and they're probably going to sign Odell Beckham Jr. Dominance always starts upstairs."
 

"In 30 years of doing this, I've never seen a franchise move into a crowded city — we've got 30 star players — and become the driver of the spot," Cowherd argued.

"They've been to two Super Bowls in three years. And the mom-and-pop businesses, like the Dallas Cowboys, have no new ideas. The Rams lose a coordinator every year. They just faced a former coach — Zac Taylor — in the Super Bowl last year. Sean McVay literally changed the preseason: No more playing starters. It's like it's been forgotten they played in St. Louis. To be America's Team, don't you have to win a lot when America's watching in the playoffs? The Cowboys, Steelers, and Packers don't. 

"I'm declaring the Rams the new America's Team. They're the most rated, duplicated, copied franchise." 

Dallas and Los Angeles meet up at SoFi Stadium in "America's Game of the Week" Oct. 9 on FOX. And Cowherd's take could very well vault the matchup into America's Game of the Year. 

