Has Kyler Murray earned an extension from Cardinals?

Kyler Murray has long awaited a long-term deal from the Arizona Cardinals, and it looks like he may finally be nearing an extension.

According to multiple reports, talks are going smoothly and it's "very reasonable" that sides could reach an agreement on a deal before camp opens on July 26.

The question is, does Murray, who is not expected to play for the Cards without a new contract, deserve it?

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discussed the topic on "Speak For Yourself."

"An extension for Kyler Murray would be at minimum four years, $160 million, and that would be fully guaranteed," Acho said. "That's kind of the floor right now. That's what Dak Prescott got, so when we're talking an extension, we're talking a minimum average salary of about $40 million per year."

"If I'm paying you that kind of money, I need two things to be true but at least one. I need you to be a baller, and I need you to be a good reflection of the team," Acho added.

Acho mentioned Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers as highly paid quarterbacks who, for the most part, fit the bill in both categories. He went on to claim that Murray's lack of maturity left him lacking in the "good reflection of the team" department.

"He isn't a good reflection on the team because as the face of the team, he deleted all remnants of the Cardinals on his social media, then put them back," Acho said. "It was just a very immature thing to do if you might get $160 million. If Murray is acting this immature without $160 million, imagine how he'd act with $160 million. I don't think he's earned the right to be that highly paid."

On the other side, Marcellus Wiley shared why he believes that the 24-year-old signal-caller deserves to get paid right now, despite coming off a somewhat tumultuous offseason with the Cardinals.

"I'm all-in on Kyler Murray getting his money now … He deserves it. He [has] improved every single year. This team has improved every single year with him. He's a baller," Wiley said. "This team can't function without Kyler Murray right now, and what are your options? Are you gonna find another prospect that's gonna at least reach where Kyler Murray is right now or exceed him? Chances are slim to none."

The two-time pro Bowler has shown huge potential in his career thus far. Over 14 games last season, Murray threw for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions while completing 69.2% of his passes. Despite a hot 7-0 start to the 2021 season, the Cardinals tumbled through the final 10 games to finish 11-6 before losing a wild-card game to the Los Angeles Rams.

Murray's frayed relationship with the organization subsequently took center stage, with Murray temporarily scrubbing his Instagram of any Cardinals mentions . In April, the Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option on Murray's rookie deal, guaranteeing him roughly $29 million for 2023. Murray, however, has openly expressed his dissatisfaction with his current contract situation and his desire for a long-term contract extension.

Cards general manager Steve Keim has repeatedly said there is " zero chance " Murray will be traded this offseason and that "nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback."

