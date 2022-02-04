National Football League
Super Bowl 2022: Has Joe Burrow proven to be a top-five QB?

4 hours ago

When discussing whose stock has risen the most this postseason, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is sure to be near –– or perhaps at –– the top of the list.

Two years removed from a 2-14 season, the Bengals prepare to take the field for Super Bowl LVI, their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

And that is largely due to the brilliance and poise of their young quarterback.

In just his second year in the NFL, Burrow has helped engineer one of the greatest turnarounds for a franchise in NFL history, taking the Bengals from the basement of the NFL's standings to the summit.

And with his quick ascension toward elite status, Emmanuel Acho already sees Burrow as one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL.

He explained why on "Speak For Yourself."

"Is Joe Burrow already top five? He absolutely is," Acho said. "Joe Burrow is the third-best quarterback in the NFL to me, because of talent and equity."

Burrow's impressive postseason run would be enough for him to be included in these conversations, but his numbers in the regular season might have foreshadowed what was in store.

The second-year quarterback was sixth in passing yards this season (4,611) and eighth in passing touchdowns (34), showing signs of being on the cusp of greatness.

Now, it appears he has arrived at his destination early.

But even with his impressive run to the Super Bowl, Marcellus Wiley isn't ready to anoint Burrow one of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL just yet.

"Joe Burrow, in each of these postseason games, has been bailed out if you must say, by the defense," Wiley said. "Because each of the opposing quarterbacks' last throws were interceptions."

Where is Joe Burrow among the Top 5 QBs?

Where is Joe Burrow among the Top 5 QBs?
Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho debate whether Joe Burrow is a top-five quarterback in the NFL and reveal who lands on their individual lists.

Wiley also had Tom Brady placed atop his list even with him recently retiring.

He is not willing to believe the GOAT is really calling it quits. 

"That's out of respect. I'm going to give him this year, take some time, hang with Gisele and see what he's going to do," Wiley said.

Both Wiley and Acho had Patrick Mahomes placed ahead of Burrow, though Burrow just engineered an 18-point comeback to defeat Mahomes in the AFC Championship.

Acho placed Mahomes second on his list due to him having won a championship already, while Wiley had him fourth due to a "rollercoaster" season that was still highly productive.

Burrow has a chance to have the final say when he takes the field in Super Bowl LVI.

But the fact that he's even in the conversation is a testament to his present and his future.

