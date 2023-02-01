National Football League
Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86
National Football League

Hall of Fame NFL executive Bobby Beathard dies at 86

6 hours ago

Four-time Super Bowl-winning executive Bobby Beathard has died. He was 86.

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders said Beathard’s family told the team he died Monday at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Beathard was director of player personnel for two of the NFL championships by Miami in the 1970s and served as general manager for two more by Washington in the ’80s. He also scouted for Kansas City when the Chiefs won the American Football League title and made the Super Bowl in the 1960s, and he was GM with San Diego when the Chargers got there in the ’90s.

Part of seven teams that made the Super Bowl during his lengthy front office career, Beathard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chargers owner Dean Spanos in a statement called Beathard "one of the best judges of football talent in NFL history."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 10 betting trends to know for Chiefs-Eagles
Gambling

Super Bowl 2023 odds: 10 betting trends to know for Chiefs-Eagles

2 hours ago
Lance, Purdy, Jimmy G: Who will be 49ers' starting QB in 2023?
National Football League

Lance, Purdy, Jimmy G: Who will be 49ers' starting QB in 2023?

5 hours ago
NFL odds: A historical look at Super Bowl Over/ Unders
National Football League

NFL odds: A historical look at Super Bowl Over/ Unders

6 hours ago
Tom Brady's NFL career: By the numbers
National Football League

Tom Brady's NFL career: By the numbers

6 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII odds: Popular player prop bets for the Big Game
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII odds: Popular player prop bets for the Big Game

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Image NBA All-StarSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes