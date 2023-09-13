Gridiron Grades: NFL Week 1 QB analysis; Week 2 odds, predictions
Colin Cowherd had a keen eye on the quarterback position during Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season — specifically, a few new faces in new places.
On Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd delivered his grades for the rookie signal-callers, a couple of new starters, and a handful of veterans taking the field in a different city.
Check out Colin's grades and thoughts, as well as the odds to know about each QB and their team.
Grade: C
Colin's thoughts: "He got pressured a ton. Only Daniel Jones faced more pressure. Rookie. A lot of pressure. He was fine."
Odds to know: At +650, the Texans have the second-shortest odds to be the last remaining winless team (FanDuel Sportsbook).
ANTHONY RICHARDSON, Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B+
Colin's thoughts: "Almost an A. He did throw a bad pick late. But three pass plays of over 20 yards. He led the Colts in rushing. I thought really a dynamic player. I was impressed with him."
Odds to know: Richardson currently has the second-shortest odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year at +600 (FDS).
BRYCE YOUNG, Carolina Panthers
Grade: D
Colin's thoughts: "I don't think he's working with much, but he had the lowest completion percentage of the three rookie quarterbacks."
Odds to know: Young is tied for the third-shortest odds to lead the league in regular-season interceptions at +1100 (FDS).
JIMMY GAROPPOLO, Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: B+
Colin's thoughts: "Been there, accurate, gets it out. You're not gonna any stuff off the script."
Odds to know: The Bills (0-1) are 8.5-point favorites over the Raiders (1-0) in Week 2.
SAM HOWELL, Washington Commanders
Grade: C+
Colin's thoughts: "Not working with much. He was the second most-sacked quarterback. What are you gonna do? I think he's basically a less-talented Baker Mayfield."
Odds to know: The Commanders have the third-shortest odds to score the fewest points in Week 2 at +1000 (FDS).
Grade: C-
Colin's thoughts: "One of five quarterbacks not leading his team to an offensive touchdown. He's got some talent, but I'm not sure if he's a franchise quarterback."
Odds to know: At +1200, the Cardinals have the shortest odds to go 0-17 in the regular season (DraftKings Sportsbook).
DESMOND RIDDER, Atlanta Falcons
Grade: B
Colin's thoughts: "He completed 83% of his throws. Drake London didn't have a catch and Kyle Pitts had two. When you complete over eight out of 10 passes, I gotta give you a B."
Odds to know: At +12000, Ridder has the longest odds of all starting quarterbacks to lead the league in passing TDs (FDS).
DEREK CARR, New Orleans Saints
Grade: C+
Colin's thoughts: "Am I being too tough? He was 1-for-7 in the red zone, and I like Derek Carr. That's where you make your money in this league. That's the moneymaker. You gotta be good in the red zone."
Odds to know: Somewhat shockingly, the Saints have the sixth-shortest odds to be the last remaining undefeated team in the league at +1200 (FDS).
BAKER MAYFIELD, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Grade: C
Colin's thoughts: "He was awful early, very solid late. Didn't have much of a run game. Only averaged 3.6 yards a play and they do have some good offensive pieces. So there are limitations."
Odds to know: The Buccaneers' Over/Under win total for the 2023 regular season is 7.5, after going 8-9 in 2022 (DKS).
BROCK PURDY, San Francisco 49ers
Grade: A
Colin's thoughts: "I thought he was terrific. Six scoring drives. Only Tua had more scoring drives on the road against Pittsburgh. And the other thing is, he's a little bit more athletic than I give him credit for."
Odds to know: After Week 1, Purdy has the 10th-best NFL MVP odds at +2000. At +550, his 49ers have the shortest odds to finish the regular season with the best record in the NFL (FDS).
KENNY PICKETT, Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: D
Colin's thoughts: "One scoring drive … with that talent? By the way, he was brutal on third down. You know what his passer rating was on third down? Fourteen! And again, that's a money down."
Odds to know: At +750, the Steelers have the longest odds to win the NFC North this season (DKS).
DESHAUN WATSON, Cleveland Browns
Grade: C-
Colin's thoughts: "It wasn't pretty. And he was only pressured five out of the 32 dropbacks. He had plenty of time. … I don't see it."
Odds to know: Watson has the second-shortest odds to throw the most passing yards (+250) and most passing touchdowns (+550) in the NFC North, trailing only Cincinnati's Joe Burrow (DKS).
JORDAN LOVE, Green Bay Packers
Grade: A-
Colin's thoughts: "They had 10 drives, they scored on five, on the road. If you're a young quarterback, in the biggest start of your career, you're on the road — I thought he managed the game well."
Odds to know: Packers coach Matt LaFleur has the second-shortest odds to win NFL Coach of the Years at +1300, behind only Detroit's Dan Campbell at +950 (FDS).
