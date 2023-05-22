National Football League
Green Bay set to host NFL draft in 2025
Green Bay set to host NFL draft in 2025

Published May. 22, 2023 6:12 p.m. ET

The NFL draft will be coming to Green Bay in 2025.

The league announced the 2025 draft's location on Monday during its spring meetings. The draft and related activities will take place inside and around Lambeau Field and Titletown, the collection of shops and restaurants surrounding the stadium.

Next year's draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. After being held at various New York locations from 1965-2014, the draft has made stops in Chicago (2015-16), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019), Las Vegas (2022) and Kansas City (2023).

More than 2.2 million people have attended draft festivities since 2015. This year’s draft brought more than 312,000 fans to Kansas City.

Now it’s preparing to head to the league’s smallest market.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

