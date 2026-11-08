Jordan Love Makes MVP Statement: 3 Takeaways From The Packers' Win Over the Patriots

The Green Bay Packers ruined a day of celebration for the New England Patriots.

With legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski returning to Gillette Stadium to be inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame and Tom Brady making his return to Foxborough as a broadcaster, the Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers 45-27. It's the most points New England has ever allowed at Gillette Stadium.

With the win, the Packers have now won five of their last six games, improving to 6-3 on the year. The Patriots dropped to 5-4 this season.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Jordan Love Makes His MVP Statement

New England has one of the better defenses in the league, but the Patriots provided little resistance for Green Bay’s gunslinger quarterback Jordan Love. The Utah State product executed as if playing against the air in a casual, dress-rehearsal practice for a game, finishing 23-of-29 (79.3%) for 372 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Love also had a 13-yard touchdown run.

Love was sacked three times, posting a 149.4 passer rating. They didn’t blitz much, but when the Patriots did, Love made them pay. According to Next Gen Stats, Love finished 10-of-10 with 146 yards and a score.

Love entered Week 9 leading the NFL with 2,246 yards. The last time a Green Bay quarterback led the league in passing was Hall of Famer Brett Favre in 1998. Love could be on his way to earning a league MVP trophy like Favre.

Matthew Golden (No. 0) celebrates with Savion Williams (No. 83) after his first-half touchdown reception. (Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Love’s favorite target was Matthew Golden. The second-year pro out of Texas had six receptions for 126 yards and an interception – in the first quarter (!) – helping the Packers jump out to an early 17-0 lead.

According to FOX Sports Research, it’s the second-most receiving yards in the first quarter in franchise history since 1991, only trailing Antonio Freeman, who had 129 yards in the first quarter in 1998. It’s also the most receiving yards in the first quarter this season and the most since Marvin Harrison Jr. had 130 in 2024. Entering Sunday’s game, Golden had the seventh-most receiving yards (619) in the NFL and led the league with 22 deep targets.

Golden finished with 10 catches for 164 yards. Christian Watson also had a big day for the Packers, finishing with seven receptions for 171 yards and a score.

2. Drake Maye Gives The Game Away (Again)

Maye was under duress most of the afternoon from a Green Bay pass rush that's still missing its best pass rusher, with Micah Parsons working his way back from a knee injury.

Entering this weekend’s game, Maye had been 16 times and thrown eight interceptions. The Packers sacked Maye four times and forced three more interceptions. The Packers finished with a 52% pressure rate against Maye, blitzing nearly 46% of the time, per Next Gen Stats.

Drake Maye had a rough day at the office with three first-half interceptions against the Packers. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Patriots had won four of their last five contests entering Sunday’s game. However, New England started the season 1-2 and Maye was responsible for six interceptions during that stretch, including a three-interception performance in a season-opening loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

3. The Patriots Lack Playmakers Without A.J. Brown

With their top two playmakers from the team’s Super Bowl no longer on the roster in Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte, the trade for A.J. Brown was expected to fill the void for New England. However, the former Philadelphia Eagles struggled to stay on the field, and when healthy, to contribute.

Maye has had to rely on role players like receivers Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III. To make matters worse, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn’t figured out how to consistently run the football. The Patriots finished with just 73 rushing yards against Green Bay’s stout defensive front and abandoned the running game altogether in the second half because Maye was chasing points.

3 ½ What's Next?

The Packers face another tough test, this one at home. Green Bay is set to host the leaders of the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The Packers are currently in last place in the NFC North and sit 1-2 in the division despite their 6-3 record.

Meanwhile, New England will look to rebound on the road against another talented team in the NFC North as they face the Detroit Lions in Munich. The Patriots own a 3-2 record in international games.