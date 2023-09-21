National Football League Giants vs. 49ers live updates: 49ers lead 3-0 on Thursday Night Football Updated Sep. 21, 2023 8:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with a matchup between the New York Giants (1-1) and the undefeated San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California (8:15 p.m. ET).

Daniel Jones and the Giants are coming off a wild second-half comeback over Arizona in Week 2 that arguably saved their entire season, seeing as they had been outscored 60-0 in six quarters to open the season prior to the narrow win.

On the other side, Brock Purdy & Co. remain undefeated atop the NFC West after back-to-back wins to open their season. Both teams will be without a key offensive catalyst, as Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) are out due to injury.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League New York Giants San Francisco 49ers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share