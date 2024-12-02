National Football League Giants place DT Dexter Lawrence on injured reserve, likely ending his season Published Dec. 2, 2024 5:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants defense is going to have to learn to adjust without Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Lawrence, who dislocated his left elbow in the third quarter of the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas, was placed on injured reserve Monday along with rookie tight end Theo Johnson, who hurt his foot in the game.

Lawrence leads the Giants (2-10) with a career-high nine sacks, but he has not had one in the past five games. The six-year veteran also has 44 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said Lawrence will be missed, starting Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (4-8).

"We kind of joked about it as, ‘Dex can't be the crutch. Dex can't be our excuse on why we're playing well or why we're not playing well.'" Thibodeaux said. "We all kind of got to each step up to the plate."

Lawrence wasn't the only defensive tackle hurt in the game. Rakeem Nunez-Roches had a stinger and D.J. Davidson injured his shoulder. Rookie Elijah Chatman and second-year player Jordon Riley were the only healthy interior defenders available at the end of the game.

"Obviously he's our rock in the middle there," inside linebacker Micah McFadden said. "Not only on the field, but he's our captain and our leader off the field. He's a voice within our locker room and especially on the defensive side of the ball. It's a big blow to us."

Lawrence has been double-teamed most of the season and even triple-teamed at times.

The Giants signed defensive tackle Cory Durden off the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, where he had spent the entire season.

Thibodeaux said opposing offenses can alter their schemes with Lawrence out. With New York out of the playoffs, it's unlikely Lawrence would come back for one game after spending four weeks on injured reserve.

The Giants selected five captains to start the season and Lawrence is the third who won't finish the season with the team. Left tackle Andrew Thomas had season-ending foot surgery last month and quarterback Daniel Jones was released on Nov. 22 after being benched earlier in the week and asking co-owner John Mara to let him play elsewhere.

Jones was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

A fourth-round draft pick out of Penn State, Johnson had 29 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown. Veterans Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz will handle the position with Johnson out.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

