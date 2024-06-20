National Football League Giants' Malik Nabers, Cowboys' Trevon Diggs trade barbs over 2024 matchups Published Jun. 20, 2024 11:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will see plenty of each other in the years to come, but it seems they can't wait to line up.

When recently asked which player he's looking forward to facing the most, Nabers pinpointed Diggs, who took the shout-out to troll the Giants' recent lack of success. Nabers then inferred that Diggs was soft for taking the bait, and the cornerback implied that he was ready to shut down the rookie receiver in their two NFC East matchups next season.

New York selected Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU. Last season, he reeled in 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. The year prior, he totaled 1,017 receiving yards. The Giants hope Nabers will be their first receiver to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Odell Beckham Jr. did so in his final season with the franchise in 2018.

On the other hand, Diggs is coming off a 2023 campaign that ended after two games due to a torn ACL. A two-time Pro Bowler, Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in 2021 and has 18 career interceptions over four seasons (4.5 per season).

The Giants have struggled immensely against the Cowboys in recent memory, losing the last six matchups and 13 of the past 14. Last season, Dallas shutout New York 40-0 on its home turf in Week 1 and then beat the Giants later in the season 49-17.

The last time that the Giants beat the Cowboys with the latter having Dak Prescott at QB was in 2016, Prescott's rookie season. (Andy Dalton was under center for the Cowboys in a 2020 loss to the Giants.)

The Giants host the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, with Dallas then hosting New York on Thanksgiving Day (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The Giants are coming off a 6-11 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons, while Dallas went 12-5 and won the NFC East before losing at home to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card round.

