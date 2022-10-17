National Football League Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.

Three things I liked:

The Giants keep finding ways to win

I do not know how long the G-Men will continue to win games with their blue-collar approach, but I love how Brian Daboll has his team playing sound football in every phase. The Giants have committed to playing complementary football with the offense, defense and special teams executing a plan that is tied together to put the team in the best position to win.

Although every coach stands in front of the team and discusses that approach, the Giants are really committed to playing a style that accentuates their strengths and minimizes their weaknesses as a team.

Offensively, the Giants did have it going against the Ravens for most of the day, but the team never deviated from a conservative plan that did not put the ball in harm's way. Despite rushing for just 83 yards, the Giants finished with 31 rushing attempts as part of a game plan designed to wear down opponents over 60 minutes.

Daniel Jones did his part as a solid game manager who has prioritized taking better care of the ball. He completed 19 of 27 passes for 155 yards and two scores. Most importantly, Jones did not turn the ball over and kept his team in the game with some timely playmaking.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale continues to work his magic with an aggressive pressure scheme that creates turnover opportunities for his top playmakers. Although the Giants surrendered 400-plus yards, the team's excellent red-zone defense eventually forces opponents to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns.

With a commitment to playing turnover-free football while also emphasizing points allowed over yards surrendered on defense, the Giants have stormed out to a 5-1 start.

Giants overtake Ravens The Baltimore Ravens let yet another lead pass them by as the New York Giants come back from a 10-point deficit to defeat them 24-20 in Week 6. Craig Carton and James Jones discuss how much of the blame for this loss is on Lamar Jackson.

Bailey Zappe: Patriots QB1?

Bill Belichick could have a tough decision on the horizon with the Patriots offense flourishing under the direction of Bailey Zappe. The rookie posted a 300-yard game while registering his second straight win as a fill-in starter for Mac Jones.

Although the small sample size should not provoke a knee-jerk reaction from the six-time Super Bowl winner, it is hard to deny the better efficiency and execution from the offense with Zappe at the helm. The gunslinger from Western Kentucky has compiled a 72.9 completion rate and a 111.1 passer rating with a 4-1 TD-INT ratio in two starts compared to Mac Jones' 66.6 completion and 76.2 passer rating on a 2-5 TD-INT ratio in three starts.

As the first rookie to win each of his first two career starts with a 100-plus passer rating, Zappe is the perfect point guard for an offense that wants to distribute the ball to multiple receivers while prioritizing ball possession. With Jones hindered by a balky ankle and underperforming, the Patriots might continue to roll with the rookie while his team is playing well. It is not quite the Tom Brady-Drew Bledsoe situation, but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on if the Patriots continue to chalk up wins with Zappe under center.

The Steelers bounce back

Credit Mike Tomlin for getting his team to bounce back after they were absolutely shellacked a week ago. After enduring questions about the team's collective heart and toughness following the disappointing effort, the Steelers bounced back with a prideful effort that suggests the veteran coach still knows how to push the right buttons with his squad.

Against the Bucs, the Steelers defense held a Tom Brady-led offense to 304 yards and 18 points after giving up 500-plus yards and 38 points last week against the Bills. The dramatic turnaround was not only the team's first win without T.J. Watt but it showcased how this coaching staff can come up with answers to their biggest problems.

From their run-defense woes to the blown assignments that led to big plays in the passing game, the Steelers tightened up in all areas with a terrific performance against a Buccaneers squad that is expected to vie for the NFC crown.

Offensively, the Steelers should be encouraged by Mitch Trubisky's effort as an emergency fill-in for Kenny Pickett. The veteran quarterback played fast and free, nothing like how he looked early this season.

Although the Steelers' impressive showing does not erase a disappointing start, it could spark a turnaround that helps the team get back into the playoff hunt this season.

Three things that I didn't like:

The Packers are pretenders

Despite having a four-time MVP at quarterback and a homegrown defense loaded with blue-chip talent, the Packers are not a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Sure, they can make a playoff run on the strength of their future Hall of Fame quarterback, but Aaron Rodgers cannot single-handedly carry this team to a title.

The 37-year-old passer was off the mark against the Jets (26 of 41 passing for 246 yards with a touchdown) and the team could not rely on his heroics to overcome a disappointing performance from the defense and special teams units. A poor performance from the offense, defense and special teams in a game that was penciled in as a "W" on the schedule raises major concerns about a team viewed as a preseason contender.

Offensively, the Packers' lack of firepower on the perimeter has eliminated their big-play potential, with opponents clamping down on their wideouts without fear of the deep ball. With Rodgers also missing the mark on intermediate and deep throws, the Packers are playing half-court basketball after torching opponents with a fast-break offense for years.

On defense, Joe Barry has been unable to find the right combination of plays and players to suffocate opponents. As the Jets exposed the Packers' porous rush defense, the coaching staff will need to spend more time in the lab coming up with a plan that will enable them to handle the top teams in the NFC down the road.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers embarrassed at home The New York Jets pulled off a huge 27-10 upset against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. Colin Cowherd breaks down what this shows about Rodgers and Matt LaFleur.

Robbie Anderson's sideline behavior

Football is an emotional game, but players and coaches must be able to keep their composure while having tense discussions. That's why Robbie Anderson's sideline antics should not be tolerated at any level. The veteran receiver was involved in a heated discussion with his position coach (Joe Dailey) that eventually resulted in his dismissal from the sideline. On Monday, Anderson was traded to the Cardinals.

While I am not privy to the nature of the discussion, Anderson cannot show up his coaches when taking instruction or constructive criticism. Sure, those conversations can be intense and deeply personal — but players must be open to taking coaching or it is hard for a team to improve or reach its full potential.

Robbie Anderson sent to locker room Robbie Anderson was sent to the showers after having a heated exchange with the Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks deserves kudos for immediately dismissing Anderson following the dust-up. He needed to take a hardline stance against the veteran's behavior to re-establish the pecking order within the building. Great teams consist of players and coaches who respect each other and any sign of disrespectful communication or interactions must be called out to ensure other players understand the standard of behavior.

The clock struck midnight on Cooper Rush

Everyone loves a fairy tale, but the feel-good story is over in Dallas. Cooper Rush fell apart against the Eagles, exhibiting all the flaws that have made him a bubble player throughout his career. The veteran journeyman could not make tight-window throws against an aggressive defense loaded with ball hawks and premier pass rushers.

The veteran connected on just 18 of 38 passes for 181 yards and three interceptions while looking overwhelmed. As a flustered player with marginal arm talent and athleticism, Rush did not have an answer for the Eagles' tactics, tenacity and talent on a big stage.

Bucky's Top 10

1. Philadelphia Eagles: The NFL's lone unbeaten team is an explosive mix of blue-chip players playing in a well-designed scheme that creates and exploits favorable matchups on the perimeter. With Jalen Hurts & Co. playing like a well-oiled machine supported by a disruptive defense that takes the ball away, the Eagles head into their bye week cemented as the top team in the league.

2. Buffalo Bills: After knocking out their nemesis on the road, the Bills have a case as the best team in football. Sean McDermott's squad pairs a high-powered offense with a suffocating defense.

Josh Allen, Bills defeat Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City yesterday. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the Bills win.

3. Kansas City Chiefs: Despite a loss to an AFC heavyweight, the Chiefs remain a viable contender for the No.1 seed in the conference. Andy Reid needs to tighten up his squad's attention to detail, but the pieces are in place for the Chiefs to make another Super Bowl run.

4. Minnesota Vikings: It is time to give Kevin O'Connell and Co. their flowers for quickly whipping the Vikings into shape as playoff contenders. The team has taken care of business against a solid slate of opponents that should make observers take notice.

5. New York Giants: The Giants do not need to apologize for winning games in an ugly fashion. Brian Daboll has taught his young team how to win games in a variety of ways and the G-Men's budding confidence could make them a tough out down the road.

6. Dallas Cowboys: The clock struck midnight on Cooper Rush's Cinderella story after the journeyman tossed three interceptions in a rivalry game. Although the team's 4-1 record with Rush as a starter keeps the Cowboys in the hunt, Dak Prescott's return could lead to a surge up the charts for America's Team.

What is Eagles ceiling after beating Cowboys in Week 6? The Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated after beating the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys 26-17. Colin Cowherd explains how the Eagles' 'ceiling is wide open,' as well as what the game showed about Dallas.

7. New York Jets: The football world can no longer ignore the progress the Jets have made under Robert Saleh. The increased effort, toughness and execution from Gang Green has thrust them into the conversation as one of the top teams in football.

8. Tennessee Titans: Mike Vrabel's squad is a battle-tested, blue-collar unit with enough talent to challenge the heavyweights in the AFC. They are not always pretty to watch, but opponents have a tough time knocking off the Titans when the game is played on their terms.

9. Atlanta Falcons: The Dirty Birds have quietly become one of the NFL's top rushing offenses without a star running back in the backfield. With the Falcons' emerging running game establishing the brand for the team, the scrappy squad from the "A" is climbing the charts as an unlikely contender.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow and Co. are beginning to figure out how to handle the tactics opponents are throwing at them to throttle a high-octane offense. As Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon get back to work as premier playmakers, the Bengals will re-emerge as power players in the AFC.

Weekly MVP

Matt Ryan turned back the clock against the Jaguars with a vintage performance that showcased his intelligence, awareness and overall command of the offense. The former MVP completed 42 of 58 pass attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns, directing an up-tempo offense that took the Jaguars defense by surprise. With Ryan controlling the action like a pass-first point guard, the Colts were able to scratch out a victory by playing football's version of half-court basketball on the turf.

Offensive Player of the Week

The Patriots might have a quarterback controversy on their hands with Bailey Zappe looking like a budding star at the position. The fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Zappe zipped the ball around the yard with outstanding efficiency to an underrated set of pass catchers gobbling up yards on an assortment of catch-and-run plays. As the Patriots continue to roll, utilizing a simplified approach with a rookie quarterback, Bill Belichick has a tough decision to make when Mac Jones is ready to play in a few weeks.

Defensive Player of the Week

The Bills signed Von Miller to a blockbuster deal in the offseason to add a premier closer to the lineup. The acquisition of the veteran defender paid off against the Chiefs with four tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss. With Miller's pressure also leading to Patrick Mahomes' game-ending interception, the Bills are getting their money's worth from one of the best pass rushers in football.

Unsung Hero

Quinnen Williams took over the game against the Packers as a destructive force at the point of attack. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft finished the game with five tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and a blocked field goal as the leader of a dominant defensive line that controlled the game from beginning to end. As Williams continues to evolve into an elite defender, the Jets are quickly emerging as a viable playoff contender in the AFC.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

