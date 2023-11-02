National Football League FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 9 picks Updated Nov. 2, 2023 6:04 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's better than watching the NFL? Winning free money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds this weekend with our new free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes. All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free. More importantly, real people do win! Contestants have already won $80,000 through the first eight weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks for Sunday's big games, I've got you covered.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Which wide receiver will have the most RECEIVING YARDS?

A.J. Brown, Eagles (worth five points); Puka Nacua, Rams (worth six points); CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (worth seven points); Terry McLaurin, Commanders (worth eight points)

I’ll go with Puka Nacua in a bit of an upset here. Nacua may actually benefit in targets if Matthew Stafford is out, as he tends to look toward Cooper Kupp quite a bit. The Packers are proving to be one of the worst teams in the league. They can't seem to stay on the field offensively, as Jordan Love has been no bueno. Gimme Nacua.

Prediction: Puka Nacua

Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

Vikings, Falcons, Commanders, Patriots

Let's go Patriots, Commanders, Vikings, Falcons. I expect the Washington defense to continue to struggle, but the offense put up 31 on Philly last week, so there is no reason to expect it to slow down here. I like the Vikings in Atlanta. I know there’s a new QB and no Justin Jefferson, but I’ll take a chance with an upset over an Atlanta team that's not capable of blowing out anyone.

Prediction: Patriots, Commanders, Vikings, Falcons

Which team's defense will record the MOST SACKS?

Commanders (worth seven points), Eagles (worth eight points), Vikings (worth nine points), Cowboys (worth 10 points)

In the Vikings defense, we trust (against Taylor Heinecke)! I would think about the Cowboys if you choose not to ride with me on the Vikings. With an injured Jalen Hurts, he may not be able to elude a potent Dallas pass rush.

Prediction: Vikings

Order the running backs by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest:

Tony Pollard, Cowboys; D'Andre Swift, Eagles; Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Saquon Barkley, Giants

I guess I have to go, Barkley, no? I mean, the Giants have no other way to move the ball. It is a dangerous strategy since the opponent knows what’s coming, but even last week against the Jets, he had a big game. I’d assume Jacobs would be next. New coach. New QB. New OC. I can't put it all on Aidan O’Connell here. I’ll fill it out with Pollard three and Swift four.

Prediction: Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard, Swift

Which quarterback will COMPLETE the MOST PASSES?

Jalen Hurts, Eagles (worth six points); Dak Prescott, Cowboys (worth seven points); Mac Jones, Patriots (worth eight points); Matthew Stafford, Rams (worth nine points)

Interesting. I’d have to go with Hurts because he likely will not be as much of a running threat. Matthew Stafford may not play, the Patriots may just be able to run the ball right down the field and Dallas may use a run-first attack. The Eagles will need to throw to win.

Prediction: Jalen Hurts

Is Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott more trustworthy in Cowboys-Eagles showdown?

What will be the outcome of the Cowboys-Eagles game?

Cowboys win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer; Eagles win by 3 points or more

I’ll take the Cowboys here. The Eagles are a little beat up, and Dallas played its best game of the season in bullying the Rams last week. We’ll see if they can carry that confidence over from a week ago. While they continue to win, the Eagles still seem to be lacking something. Maybe it will catch up with them this week, so I'll take Dallas here.

Prediction: Cowboys to win, tie or lose 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score of the Cowboys-Eagles game?

Prediction: Eagles 33, Cowboys 31

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share