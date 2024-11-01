National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 9 picks Updated Nov. 1, 2024 2:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 9 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 9 on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jordan Love, Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow

Process of elimination here. Love is battling injury, and Goff gets the Packers on the road in a division slug fest. Burrow gets the Raiders, who, despite sitting at 2-6, have the seventh-best pass defense in the NFL. Although the Bengals are approaching must-win-every-week-situation status, the Cowboys are there as well. My guess is it will start to be "Dak or bust" in Dallas.

Prediction: Dak Prescott

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Raiders, Bengals, Cowboys, Falcons

Once again, the Bengals are in must-win mode. If they can't beat the 2-6 Raiders at home, then their playoff hopes are all but dashed, considering they are on the road at Baltimore, the Chargers and Cowboys in three of the next four weeks, and have the Steelers at home the other week. As for the Cowboys, the same applies, except they play a good Falcons team. Lucky for Dallas, they are on the road, where they are 3-1 this season. They are 0-3 at home.

Prediction: Bengals, Cowboys, Falcons, Raiders

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, Terry McLaurin

Go back and read my answer to the first question. Lamb and Chase are the top targets for Prescott and Burrow, respectively. Both of those teams have playoff aspirations — the Giants don't, and the Commanders already seem to be well on their way — and in order to make it to the postseason, Dallas and Cincy will lean on their stars. Lamb had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season in Week 8. Let's bet on his momentum.

Prediction: CeeDee Lamb

4. Who will make the LONGEST FIELD GOAL?

Brandon Aubrey, Joey Slye, Younghoe Koo, Justin Tucker

Could this answer just be about trust? Which one of these kickers, if a 60-plus-yarder is on the table, will have his team trust him to go out there and kick it? Well, all of them. Tucker has the NFL record for longest field goal (66 yards), but Aubrey is second (65 yards), a feat he accomplished this season. Tucker booted that 66-yarder back in 2021. I'll take the fresher leg.

Prediction: Brandon Aubrey

5. Rank the players by Rushing Yards from highest to lowest.

David Montgomery, Josh Jacobs, Bijan Robinson, Kyren Williams

Jacobs has the fourth-most rushing yards in the league, but more importantly, he's tied for first in carries with 145. He is Green Bay's workhorse. Still, it's hard to run on Detroit. So I'll go with Robinson. Why? Because it's not hard to run on the Cowboys, who have the second-worst rushing defense in the league.

Prediction: Bijan Robinson

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Lions win by 4 points or more OR Packers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Love returned to practice on Thursday, so that's a positive sign for Green Bay. Detroit is humming, having won five in a row and averaging 38.4 points over those five. Still, I like the Packers in this spot — to not only cover, but win. They've won four in a row themselves, and that NFC North race is going to be a tight one. Green Bay has already dropped one in-division game, and it will be desperate to not start off 0-2.

Prediction: Packers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Packers 29, Lions 27

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

