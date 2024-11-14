National Football League FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 11 picks Updated Nov. 14, 2024 7:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Geno Smith, Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford

The thing to know about the Seahawks is that they are going to throw the ball. Twice this season, Smith has attempted between 40 and 50 pass attempts, and he's twice thrown it over 50 times, including 52 attempts the last time Seattle played the Niners. He's also fourth in the league in passing yards. I don't feel uber confident about this pick considering the Seahawks have lost back-to-back games, but in those losses, Smith has thrown for 575 yards. I wanted to say Purdy, but with McCaffrey fully back in the swing of things, will he throw as much?

Prediction: Geno Smith

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Seahawks, 49ers, Falcons, Broncos

The Broncos got blasted by Baltimore a few weeks ago, but played with confidence in nearly knocking off the undefeated Chiefs last week, despite only scoring 14 points. I think they get right at home against Atlanta, which just lost on the road to a New Orleans team that was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. As far as the NFC West showdown, the Niners need to win division games — because shockingly, at 5-4, and with Arizona on a hot streak, winning the division could be their only path to the postseason.

Prediction: 49ers, Broncos, Falcons, Seahawks

3. Which WR will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Cooper Kupp, Jayden Reed, Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill

I'm gonna take a flier on one of the best talents at the receiver position in the history of the game, Tyreek Hill. He's only had one 100-yard receiving game this season, and that was in Week 1. Tua Tagovailoa is back for the fourth-straight week, Miami is desperately in need of a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, and Hill is due.

Prediction: Tyreek Hill

4. Which RB will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (rushing + receiving)?

Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, Kyren Williams

Is C-Mac back? I would guess he needs more time. The Bears can be rushed on — they allow 133 rushing yards a game — and even though Jacobs doesn't catch the ball much, he should rack up a bunch of yards on the ground this week. He has 222 rushing yards and 11 receiving yards in the last two weeks.

Prediction: Josh Jacobs

5. Order the QBs by who will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson

Look, if Buffalo is gonna defend its home turf and beat the undefeated Chiefs, it's going to come down to the legs and arm of Allen. He will need to be his remarkable, play-making self to win this one, as K.C. will be in his building, looking to assert its dominance once again. Then there is Maye, who has 233 rushing yards in six appearances this season. Mahomes has 167 in nine games, and even though Jackson has 538 in 10 games, he has a tough Steelers defense on the road.

Prediction: Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Packers win by 7 points or more OR Bears win, tie or lose by 6 points or fewer

The Bears offense can't be much worse, can it? Chicago hasn't scored a touchdown in two weeks, notching just four field goals over the course of its last two games. That's really bad. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has since been fired. Does that fired-coach boost apply to coordinators? I think so, which is why I think the Bears will score at least a few times this week.

Prediction: Bears win, tie or lose by 6 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

