National Football League Former teammates react to NFL, USFL RB Alex Collins' death Published Aug. 14, 2023 11:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Alex Collins, a running back who spent five seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens before playing the 2023 USFL season with the Memphis Showboats, has died at the age of 28.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office , Collins was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night.

[Former NFL, USFL running back Alex Collins dies at 28]

Several of Collins' former NFL and USFL teammates took to social media after news of his death was revealed Monday night to share their memories of the man who many called "one of their favorite teammates."

ADVERTISEMENT

Among those to share their remembrances of Collins were Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Jimmy Graham and Lamar Jackson, as well as Collins' agent, Kelli Masters.

Several of Collins' more recent teammates with the Showboats also posted tributes, as did USFL president of football operations Daryl Johnston.

Collins was also mourned by the University of Arkansas football community, where he had starred for the Razorbacks from 2013-2015.

Collins has the second-most rushing yards in Razorbacks history, behind only Darren McFadden. He was also part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.

The Razorbacks were down by seven in overtime and faced fourth-and-25. Brandon Allen’s pass was complete to Hunter Henry, who was about to be tackled near the sideline, well short of the line to gain. Henry desperately flung the ball backwards toward the middle of the field. The ball bounced to Collins, who took off toward the other sideline and got the first down.

Arkansas eventually won 53-52.

"We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person," the Arkansas football account posted on social media. "His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share