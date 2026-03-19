Former Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle on Joining Broncos: 'Going to be a Fun Group'

The Denver Broncos were having a monotonous offseason. Then, they acquired Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle earlier this week, and the newcomer is thrilled to be playing in the Rockies.

"I think I just bring another playmaker to the team. Someone that can help out and try to make plays to the best of my ability. I think it's going to be a fun group," Waddle said on Wednesday, according to NFL.com. "They have a lot of talent with Court [Coutland Sutton], Marv [Marvin Mims Jr.], Troy [Franklin], Pat [Bryant], Lil'Jordan [Humphrey]. I'm here to help in every fashion, making plays and learning. I'm excited to learn from them and [for] them to learn from me. It should be fun; it should be great."

As for the offense that Waddle is joining, Denver, which earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season at 14-3 before losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship — granted, the Broncos didn't have starting quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a fracture in his right ankle in the AFC divisional round the week prior — was 10th in the NFL in total yards (342.6 per game), 11th in passing yards (223.9 per game), 14th in points (23.6 per game) and 16th in rushing yards (118.7 per game). Meanwhile, Nix led the NFL with 612 passing attempts.

Regarding Denver's wide receiver room — and some of the players that Waddle referenced — Sutton totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards for a second consecutive year in 2025, while earning his second career Pro Bowl nod; in what was his second year in the sport, Franklin totaled 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns in 2025; Bryant logged 31 receptions for 378 yards and one touchdown in his 2025 rookie campaign; Mims, a 2024 All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler primarily due to his work in the return game, is a year removed from reeling in six touchdowns.

"I don't think there are No. 1s. Everyone is here to make plays and try to win," Waddle said about the Broncos' passing attack. "That's ultimately the goal for the team and for the organization."

To acquire Waddle, the Broncos sent the No. 30, 94 and 130 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Dolphins for Waddle and the No. 111 pick. Waddle is entering the first season of a three-year, $84.8 million contract.

Last season, Waddle totaled 64 receptions for 910 yards (14.2 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Moreover, Waddle had 21 receptions on vertical routes, which was tied for second in the sport, according to Next Gen Stats.

Over his first three seasons in the NFL (2021-23), Waddle averaged 83.7 receptions for 1,128.3 yards and six touchdowns per season, while racking up 104 receptions in his 2021 rookie campaign and leading the sport with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022.