Broncos Reportedly Acquire Dolphins Star WR Jaylen Waddle

"Then, he waddled away … waddle, waddle" … to Denver.

The Denver Broncos have acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, ESPN reported on Tuesday morning. Denver is sending the No. 30, 94 and 130 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to Miami for Waddle and the No. 111 pick in the 2026 draft.

Waddle is entering the first season of a three-year, $84.8 million deal. Last year, he totaled 64 receptions for 910 yards (14.2 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. Over his first three seasons in the NFL (2021-23), Waddle averaged 83.7 receptions for 1,128.3 yards and six touchdowns per year, while leading the sport with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022.

Waddle joins a Denver team that was the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season at 14-3 before losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game; the Broncos played said game without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who fractured a bone in his ankle the week prior in the AFC divisional round.

In the regular season, Denver was 11th in the NFL in passing yards (223.9 per game), while Nix led the sport with 612 passing attempts. Moving forward, Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb was promoted to offensive coordinator and is expected to assume playcalling duties.

On the receiver front, Waddle joins a position group that includes Courtland Sutton, who earned his second career Pro Bowl nod in 2025, and Troy Franklin, among others.

Miami trading Waddle continues a period of substantial roster change under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley. Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — which entailed taking on an NFL-record $99 million dead cap hit — injured wide receiver and five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill and linebacker and two-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb.