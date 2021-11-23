National Football League Football odds: Bet on Michigan to cover against Ohio State (and more) 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Sam Panayotovich

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

Beating the market by 6 plus points in the NFL and losing is getting old.

Losing a teaser with Seattle (+2.5 to +8.5) when the Seahawks closed -5 after Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out is just ridiculous.

That's even worse than losing Vikings +2 when the market closed Minnesota -4 against a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys squad.

You can't make it up.

It's onto Week 12 of the NFL and Week 13 of college football. Here are some early best bets (25-26-1) with lines via FOX Bet.

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

In this matchup, we get two struggling offenses and two backup quarterbacks.

All signs point to Andy Dalton starting under center for Chicago and Tim Boyle getting the call for Detroit. There aren't many playmakers in this game, and there isn't much hope for offensive fireworks.

But rather than sweat the entire game, I'll cut the second half out of the equation. Chicago is averaging a measly 7.1 points in the first half, while Detroit is even lower at 5.9. I'll bank on those numbers and avoid second-half adjustments and fourth-quarter desperation.

I won't be stunned if this one is 7-6 at the break.

PICK: Bears-Lions first half under 20.5 points combined at FOX Bet

No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes @ Nebraska Cornhuskers (1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Big Ten Network)

The Adrian Martinez experience is over in Lincoln. Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost announced the news Monday afternoon, and the betting line crashed from Nebraska -3.5 to Iowa -1.5.

It's not that I have complete faith in Nebraska freshman quarterback Logan Smothers, but I do respect the hell out of the way the Huskers have continued to fight tooth and nail this season.

Over its last five games, Nebraska lost by three to Michigan, seven at Minnesota, five against Purdue, nine against Ohio State and seven at Wisconsin. Which means they're not going down without a fight.

Also, Iowa's offense has been atrocious lately, and assuming that Alex Padilla is starting at quarterback again, this game is far from a layup for the Hawkeyes.

PICK: Cornhuskers (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (12:00 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

I received double-digit direct messages on Twitter on Saturday telling me to get ready to lay 14 points with Ohio State in this matchup. Imagine my laughter when the betting market opened Ohio State -7.

One veteran Las Vegas oddsmaker told me his true number on the game is Ohio State -4 or -4.5, which is wild. That's just one man's opinion, but it makes sense.

There was no reason for sportsbooks to open this line at anything under OSU -7 because the spread would be driven up to that number no matter what due to public perception.

Ohio State has an incredible offense, and it has dominated this series over the last five years, but that's all built into the price — and then some.

Michigan can definitely keep this game close, so I'll take the points.

PICK: Wolverines (+8.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 8.5 points (or win outright)

Six-point teaser:

If you are not familiar with a two-team teaser, it allows you to move a side or total six points. But, you must win both legs of the teaser to cash in.

To maximize our betting math, let's tease the Colts up from +2.5 through 3, 6 and 7, and the Vikings from +3 to 9. I like both underdogs but want more points.

Indianapolis has been fighting for its life for six straight weeks, which has become the norm after rough September starts under Frank Reich. The Colts began the season 1-4, and now they're 6-5 thanks to the emergence of Jonathan Taylor as one of the league's best backs.

It's hard to fade a team riding momentum, and getting the Colts at +8.5 is a great leg.

If you've been following this column all season, you know I just can't quit teasing up the Minnesota Vikings when they're an underdog. They upset the Packers as a small home dog last Sunday, and they have five losses this season by a combined 18 points.

Count me in catching over a touchdown with Kirk Cousins and this offense.

PICK: Colts teased to +8.5; Vikings teased to +9 (-122 at FOX Bet)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

