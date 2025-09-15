National Football League Fanatics Flag Football Classic: 5 Things to Know as Tom Brady Returns to Football Updated Sep. 15, 2025 6:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LAS VEGAS — The GOAT is back.

FOX Sports NFL lead analyst Tom Brady announced that he will return to the field in 2026. However, it won't be in the NFL.

In a partnership with Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media, Brady plans to play in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, which is a brand-new global flag football event. The Fanatics Football Classic will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of the Riyadh Season on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Here are five things you need to know about the Fanatics Flag Football Classic and Brady's involvement in it.

What’s the event?

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic is a round-robin tournament featuring three teams of current and legendary professional football players and world-class athletes, including Brady, who makes his first official return to the field since his retirement in 2023.

The event will feature three teams of eight players facing off in a round-robin tournament, with the top two teams advancing to the championship.

Which players and coaches are involved?

Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr. are among the players who are confirmed to be participating in the event. NFL on FOX analyst Rob Gronkowski will also make his return to football at the event.

"I played against a lot of the guys that are playing, and obviously have a tremendous amount of respect for them," Brady said of the players joining him for the event. "It was really cool, the reception that they had. Talking to different owners, obviously wanted to call them and say, ‘Hey, I want to ask so and so to play.’

"It's just a great opportunity for those players to go over and see another part of the world and play the game that they love."

Additional participants will feature stars across sports and entertainment. Those participants will be announced in the coming months.

The teams will also be led by three of the best coaches in the NFL in Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan.

What is the format of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

The games will follow Olympic-style flag football rules, played on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones, a 5-on-5 format and two 20-minute halves. The three teams will feature a balanced mix of athletes and entertainers, and each team will also be led by an NFL head coach.

Further details, including additional participants and special programming, will be announced in the coming months.

How can I watch the Fanatics Flag Football Classic?

The event will air live on FOX Sports and Tubi, with award-winning actor and comedian Kevin Hart to serve as host.

What is Tom Brady saying about his return to football?

Brady said he "couldn't be more excited" to play football again in a statement on Monday.

"Get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season," Brady said. "I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes.

"I’m looking forward to partnering with Turki Alalshikh, Fanatics, OBB Media, my team at Shadow Lion and my friends at FOX Sports to showcase some fierce competition."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner is also making a guarantee about how the Fanatics Flag Football Classic will go.

"I will be bringing home the trophy," Brady said.

Brady's also ready to get back on the gridiron, too.

"This is like riding a bike here," Brady said. "I've been doing this thing for 30-plus years, but it does give me a chance to sharpen my skills."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

