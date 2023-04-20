National Football League Five prospects the Dolphins should consider with their top NFL Draft pick Published Apr. 20, 2023 1:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Dolphins had equipped themselves with a handful of veteran talents while holding onto substantial draft capital. That's a credit to general manager Chris Grier.

Alas, owner Stephen Ross interfered.

He tampered with Tom Brady and Sean Payton in previous offseasons, leading to an NFL investigation and the forfeiture of draft picks. The Dolphins no longer have a first-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Given that their roster is stacked, they might have some difficulty finding a Day 1 starter in the second round. But I don't think it's impossible. Miami has needs at linebacker and tight end, two positions that have some depth in this year's class. The Dolphins' biggest need might just be tackle, but at No. 51 overall, Miami might be reaching if it took one.

Let's explore the options for the Dolphins. Here are some prospects who might be there when Miami picks in the second round.

Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Henley is a favorite within the media draft community. His measurables at the combine were good, but his game tape shows a twitchy and explosive linebacker who has plenty of fight. He's on the smaller side (6-foot-1, 225 pounds), which should be just fine for what is likely to be a 3-4 defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Miami watched Elandon Roberts, who logged 107 tackles for the team in 2022, sign elsewhere this offseason and their cast of linebackers isn't stunning. Henley could be an absolute baller, particularly if placed in a defense that features Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland, among others.

Sam Laporta, TE, Iowa

He's not the typical All-World tight end prospect who comes out of Iowa. (And frankly, that generalization is beginning to break down after a recent run of solid but not elite tight ends from the Hawkeyes.)

Laporta logged over 50 catches and more than 600 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons. But he hasn't managed to log many touchdowns, with just five in his four-year career. And finally, he hasn't proven consistent as a blocker. So you might be thinking that he's just Mike Gesicki again. And Gesicki was a misfit in Miami's system. But I think Laporta has the physical tools to develop as a blocker and as a pass-catcher. He demonstrated a rare blend of speed, agility, leaping ability and power during the combine.

Get Laporta some work with the offensive line, and maybe he'll be the all-around threat Mike McDaniel needs. That's where the projection lies. Because Laporta proved he's an NFL prospect. But is he a good fit for Miami?

Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

Kraft isn't quite the same caliber of athlete as Laporta, and the South Dakota State prospect saw his production dip in 2022. His best year came in 2021, when he had 65 catches for 773 yards and six touchdowns. The other knock against Kraft — when compared to Laporta — is that he competed at a much lower level of competition.

But the thing that Kraft has that Laporta doesn't? A demonstrated knack for blocking. And as mentioned above, that skill is hugely valuable to McDaniel. Unlike Laporta, Kraft is a natural fit for Miami. But can he prove he's a top-tier NFL prospect?

Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State

The Dolphins might not get Mauch on the field right away. While he's an excellent athlete, he wasn't seeing college's premier pass-rushers at North Dakota State. That's what is keeping him out of Round 1. That said, Mauch is missing his front teeth and has earned a reputation for it. He's one-part hockey enforcer and one-part football player.

If Mauch is off the board, the Dolphins could consider Oklahoma tackle Anton Harrison, a potential future starter on the left side. A popular pick for the Dolphins in mocks has been Syracuse tackle Matthew Bergeron, but he makes me nervous because he might end up at guard.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

It seems like draft analysts have pegged Gibbs as a second-round prospect. But I'll admit it might be a stretch to think he'll slip to 51. In the draft, however, anything is possible. Running backs absolutely slide. But if the Dolphins want Gibbs, they might need to trade up. And it would be well worth the investment, given the comparisons between Gibbs and Alvin Kamara.

I like the running backs the Dolphins have in place, but unlike Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel has not proven he can get production out of any and every running back who steps on the field. In fact, the Dolphins' rushing attack was putrid at times last year. So they should think beyond their injury-prone options, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.

Gibbs would electrify the unit and bring a different element to the offense that might have grown too passing-dependent down the stretch. And it's not like Gibbs is a pure runner. He finished the 2022 season with 151 carries for 926 yards and seven rushing touchdowns and 44 catches for 444 yards and three receiving touchdowns. If he gets in range of Miami, it should absolutely make a run at drafting him.

