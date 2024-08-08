National Football League Fastest NFL players: Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf among top speedsters Updated Aug. 8, 2024 11:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who is the fastest player in the NFL?

It's an oft-asked and fascinating question. And the beauty of it is, we don't have to guess.

With training camp in full swing for all 32 teams, FOX Sports Research decided to look at data from the 2023 season to answer this question.

Using NFL Next Gen Stats, we broke down this question into two parts. First, we listed the 10 fastest ball carriers (excluding repeat instances for players who cracked the list more than once), and then we listed the players who had the most appearances in the top 100 fastest plays of the season (offense, defense, and special teams). We included both the regular season and playoffs.

Let's take a look:

Top 10 fastest ball carriers

DK Metcalf: 22.23 MPH

Vs. Cowboys (Week 13)

Chase Brown: 22.05 MPH

Vs. Colts (Week 14)

Tyreek Hill: 22.01 MPH

Vs. Giants (Week 5)

Devon Achane: 21.93 MPH

Vs. Broncos (Week 3)

Kavontae Turpin: 21.91 MPH

Vs. Eagles (Week 14)

Derrick Henry: 21.68 MPH

Vs. Jaguars (Week 18)

Raheem Mostert: 21.62 MPH

Vs. Patriots (Week 2)

Kenneth Walker III: 21.56 MPH

Vs. Browns (Week 8)

Ja'Marr Chase: 21.54 MPH

Vs. Cardinals (Week 5)

George Pickens: 21.54 MPH

Vs. Bengals (Week 16)

Players with most appearances in top 100 fastest plays

Tyreek Hill: 9 times

Twice in Week 1 (at Chargers), twice in Week 5 (vs Giants), twice in Week 6 (vs. Panthers), once in Week 8 (vs. Patriots), once in Week 12 (at Jets), once in Week 13 (at Commanders).

Rashid Shaheed: 4 times

Week 3 (vs. Patriots), Week 6 (vs. Eagles), Week 8 (vs. Giants), Week 10 (vs. Raiders)

Marvin Mims Jr.: 4 times

Twice in Week 2 (vs. Commanders), twice in Week 3 (at Dolphins)

George Pickens: 3 times

Twice in Week 16 (vs. Bengals), Week 17 (at Seahawks)

Jaylen Waddle: 3 times

Week 1 (at Chargers), Week 9 (vs. Chiefs), Week 16 (vs. Cowboys)

Keaton Mitchell: 3 times

Week 9 (vs. Seahawks), Week 10 (vs. Browns), Week 15 (at Jaguars)

Devon Achane: 3 times

Twice in Week 3 (vs. Broncos), Week 5 (vs. Giants)

Ja'Marr Chase: 3 times

Week 5 (at Cardinals), Week 10 (vs. Texans), Week 13 (at Jaguars)

Jahmyr Gibbs: 3 times

Week 7 (at Ravens), Week 14 (at Bears), Week 21 (vs. 49ers)

Kavontae Turpin: 3 times

Week 4 (vs. Patriots), Week 8 (vs Rams), Week 14 (vs. Eagles)

