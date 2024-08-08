Fastest NFL players: Tyreek Hill, DK Metcalf among top speedsters
Who is the fastest player in the NFL?
It's an oft-asked and fascinating question. And the beauty of it is, we don't have to guess.
With training camp in full swing for all 32 teams, FOX Sports Research decided to look at data from the 2023 season to answer this question.
Using NFL Next Gen Stats, we broke down this question into two parts. First, we listed the 10 fastest ball carriers (excluding repeat instances for players who cracked the list more than once), and then we listed the players who had the most appearances in the top 100 fastest plays of the season (offense, defense, and special teams). We included both the regular season and playoffs.
Let's take a look:
Top 10 fastest ball carriers
DK Metcalf: 22.23 MPH
- Vs. Cowboys (Week 13)
Chase Brown: 22.05 MPH
- Vs. Colts (Week 14)
Tyreek Hill: 22.01 MPH
- Vs. Giants (Week 5)
Devon Achane: 21.93 MPH
- Vs. Broncos (Week 3)
Kavontae Turpin: 21.91 MPH
- Vs. Eagles (Week 14)
Derrick Henry: 21.68 MPH
- Vs. Jaguars (Week 18)
Raheem Mostert: 21.62 MPH
- Vs. Patriots (Week 2)
Kenneth Walker III: 21.56 MPH
- Vs. Browns (Week 8)
Ja'Marr Chase: 21.54 MPH
- Vs. Cardinals (Week 5)
George Pickens: 21.54 MPH
- Vs. Bengals (Week 16)
Players with most appearances in top 100 fastest plays
Tyreek Hill: 9 times
- Twice in Week 1 (at Chargers), twice in Week 5 (vs Giants), twice in Week 6 (vs. Panthers), once in Week 8 (vs. Patriots), once in Week 12 (at Jets), once in Week 13 (at Commanders).
Rashid Shaheed: 4 times
- Week 3 (vs. Patriots), Week 6 (vs. Eagles), Week 8 (vs. Giants), Week 10 (vs. Raiders)
Marvin Mims Jr.: 4 times
- Twice in Week 2 (vs. Commanders), twice in Week 3 (at Dolphins)
George Pickens: 3 times
- Twice in Week 16 (vs. Bengals), Week 17 (at Seahawks)
Jaylen Waddle: 3 times
- Week 1 (at Chargers), Week 9 (vs. Chiefs), Week 16 (vs. Cowboys)
Keaton Mitchell: 3 times
- Week 9 (vs. Seahawks), Week 10 (vs. Browns), Week 15 (at Jaguars)
Devon Achane: 3 times
- Twice in Week 3 (vs. Broncos), Week 5 (vs. Giants)
Ja'Marr Chase: 3 times
- Week 5 (at Cardinals), Week 10 (vs. Texans), Week 13 (at Jaguars)
Jahmyr Gibbs: 3 times
- Week 7 (at Ravens), Week 14 (at Bears), Week 21 (vs. 49ers)
Kavontae Turpin: 3 times
- Week 4 (vs. Patriots), Week 8 (vs Rams), Week 14 (vs. Eagles)
