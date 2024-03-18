National Football League Falcons reveal Kirk Cousins' new number while Kyle Pitts keeps No. 8 Published Mar. 18, 2024 8:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Say goodbye to No. 8 and hello to No. 18.

The Atlanta Falcons have revealed newly-acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins will move away from his longtime jersey number in 2024, and instead become No. 18.

The veteran QB wore No. 8 during his time at Michigan State, and minus his first two seasons in the NFL (he wore No. 12), Cousins has managed to keep the number through most of his tenure in Washington (2012-2017) and with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-2023).

After the Falcons signed Cousins, there was speculation he would try and make a deal with tight end Kyle Pitts to retain his number. But, it seems the 35-year-old will be entering his Atlanta era with some fresh digits.

Cousins deal with Atlanta is reportedly worth $180 million and includes a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed — $90 million in 2024 and 2025, plus another $10 million in 2026.

In his last season with the Vikings, the four-time Pro Bowler tore his Achilles in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Prior to his injury, Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in just eight games with the Vikings.

