National Football League
Falcons reveal Kirk Cousins' new number while Kyle Pitts keeps No. 8
National Football League

Falcons reveal Kirk Cousins' new number while Kyle Pitts keeps No. 8

Published Mar. 18, 2024 8:15 p.m. ET

Say goodbye to No. 8 and hello to No. 18.

The Atlanta Falcons have revealed newly-acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins will move away from his longtime jersey number in 2024, and instead become No. 18.

The veteran QB wore No. 8 during his time at Michigan State, and minus his first two seasons in the NFL (he wore No. 12), Cousins has managed to keep the number through most of his tenure in Washington (2012-2017) and with the Minnesota Vikings (2018-2023).

After the Falcons signed Cousins, there was speculation he would try and make a deal with tight end Kyle Pitts to retain his number. But, it seems the 35-year-old will be entering his Atlanta era with some fresh digits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cousins deal with Atlanta is reportedly worth $180 million and includes a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed — $90 million in 2024 and 2025, plus another $10 million in 2026.

In his last season with the Vikings, the four-time Pro Bowler tore his Achilles in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Prior to his injury, Cousins threw for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions in just eight games with the Vikings.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kirk Cousins
Atlanta Falcons
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caleb Williams' No. 1 pick odds see huge shift after Bears trade Justin Fields

Caleb Williams' No. 1 pick odds see huge shift after Bears trade Justin Fields

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes