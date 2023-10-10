National Football League Falcons' Desmond Ridder outdueling other young QBs, gaining team’s trust Published Oct. 10, 2023 10:39 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Falcons haven't solved their offensive issues by any means, but they're 3-2 after a last-second comeback win over the Texans, the second time this season that Desmond Ridder has outdueled another young quarterback down the stretch.

In Sunday's 21-19 win over the Houston, Ridder went 18-for-20 for 208 yards and a touchdown over the final four drives, including a cool, calm 5-for-5 for 44 yards in the final two minutes to set up Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal. Atlanta's final three drives were touchdown, field goal, field goal, exactly the same finish as three weeks earlier, when Ridder outdueled Jordan Love in a 25-24 comeback win over the Packers.

"I really don't care what the outside world has to say," Ridder said after Sunday's win when asked if he thought he had proven himself with the comeback win. "As long as myself and my teammates are on the same page, we're just going to keep getting better."

Ridder was making only his ninth NFL start, but his overall numbers were easily the best of his career: 329 passing yards when his previous high was 237; 28 completions when his best had been 22; and a new high with 8.9 yards per pass attempt. His touchdown pass to rookie Bijan Robinson was a simple shovel pass that Robinson caught one-handed against his hip for a highlight-reel turn into the end zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Falcons defense had limited the Texans to field goals the entire game, but after Robinson's TD, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud led Houston down the field for a touchdown and a 19-18 lead. Set up at his 25, Ridder was patient in that final drive, with 1:49 left and all three time-outs, knowing Atlanta only needed a field goal to win.

"That's an eternity in the league," said Ridder, content to take short gains and sideline throws for 26 yards on five plays, allowing the clock to continue to run with less than a minute left and barely across midfield.

Then he connected with receiver Drake London for a 23-yard gain to the Texans' 26, well within Koo's range, and the remaining plays just set up the winning kick as time expired. Ridder, who remains undefeated in college and the NFL as a starter in home games, said the mentality on the last drive was simply "go win the game."

"You don't have to try to force anything. You have plenty of time," he said. "Just take what they give you, which I did. They played a lot of off and soft, a lot of access, banged a couple to Drake and just got the ball moving."

Desmond Ridder reflects on his career-high 329 passing yards Sunday

Sunday's win came after a two-week lull where the Falcons scored six and seven points in losses to the Lions and Jaguars, leading to questions as to whether Atlanta should bench Ridder and give backup Taylor Heinicke a shot at sparking the offense. Head coach Arthur Smith stuck with his starter, and Ridder rewarded that trust with a strong finish and comeback win Sunday.

"He was about as cool as you can [be]," Smith said. "A lot of times, I just look at players, and that look in his eye, and all our guys, they executed the plan and took control of the situation. When he needed to deliver one, we got the look we wanted and he did, Drake came down with it and essentially ended the game. We've got the most clutch kicker in the league and we go home with a win."

Atlanta's overall offensive numbers still aren't pretty. The Falcons are tied for sixth in the NFL in fourth-quarter scoring at 8.8 points per game, but they're also tied for 30th in averaging just 5.2 points in the first half this season. That has put an undue burden on their defense, which ranks 10th in the NFL in points allowed and seventh in total yardage allowed.

The Falcons haven't done a good job of getting their best passing targets involved in the game, but Sunday was perhaps their best example of doing that. London and tight end Kyle Pitts had 20 of Ridder's 37 targets, combining for 13 catches for 165 yards. Robinson continues to be an impact player all over the field. He was limited to 46 rushing yards Sunday but came through with a head-turning touchdown when the team needed it.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

The Falcons rank 27th in scoring out of 32 teams, but they are home again Sunday (where they're 3-0) against a Commanders team that has lost three straight, giving up 37 points per game in those losses. That could mean another strong day for Atlanta's offense, setting up a divisional battle in Week 7 at the Bucs, potentially with first place in the division on the line.

"This game felt more like a true team win," Ridder said Sunday. "There was still a lull early in the first half that we have to get out of, have to be able to overcome, but it feels great for everyone to come into the locker room and celebrate."

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

share