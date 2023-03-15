National Football League Ezekiel Elliott released by Dallas Cowboys Updated Mar. 15, 2023 5:17 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys have moved on from running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram was the first to report the decision.

The Cowboys will release the two-time NFL rushing champ, who will become a free agent.

The move is expected to come as soon as Wednesday afternoon when the new league calendar begins at 3 p.m. ET. Teams are required to be under the salary cap at this time.

The former No. 4 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was set to earn $16.4 million. Cutting Elliott saves the Cowboys $4.86 million. If they designate him as a post-June 1 cut, Dallas would save $10.9 million. That has been reported by multiple outlets to be their course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract in 2019, and his effectiveness has declined from where it was during his peak years.

Elliott posted multiple career lows last season, with 876 yards and 3.9 per carry. Tony Pollard has emerged as the Cowboys' primary running back. The team franchise-tagged Pollard at $10.09 million after a season in which he posted careers highs with 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jerry Jones said he would like to find away to keep both Pollard and Elliott at the NFL Combine last month.

Elliott ends his time in a Cowboys uniform with 8,262 rushing yards, 68 rushing touchdowns, and 80 total touchdowns. He ranks third in all three categories behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Dallas Cowboys National Football League

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more