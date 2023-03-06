National Football League
National Football League

Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard

Updated Mar. 6, 2023 12:44 p.m. EST

The Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard will earn $10.09 million on the tag. He has spent four years in Dallas since being drafted in 2019's fourth round. The two sides could not work out a long-term deal prior to the Tuesday deadline. Pollard comes in at No. 17 on FOX Sports' top 50 NFL free agency rankings. 

The 25-year-old 2022 Pro Bowl participant rushed for 1007 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, both career highs. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns. However, Pollard's postseason was cut short when he fractured his left fibula in the Cowboys' divisional-round matchup, which required offseason surgery. Pollard has played 62 career games and recorded 2616 rushing yards, 1500 kick return yards, 3 fumbles, and 1008 receiving yards.

Dallas will almost certainly release or renegotiate the contract of Pollard's backfield mate, Ezekiel Elliott, this offseason.

Before applying the franchise tag, the Cowboys had 21 free agents to consider this offseason. Dallas will also need to consider contracts for safety Donovan Wilson, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and cornerback Anthony Brown. The team will look to improve their offensive line and wide receiver positions this off-season. The Cowboys' first-round pick is 26th overall. 

Tony Pollard
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys
