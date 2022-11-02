National Football League
Ezekiel Elliott posts picture of Cowboys Thanksgiving throwback helmet
15 mins ago

The Dallas Cowboys' iconic original uniforms are returning on Thanksgiving for the first time in 10 years, and star running back Ezekiel Elliott gave fans a sneak peek Wednesday. 

Elliott posted a picture of the Cowboys' alternate helmet, which adheres to the original blue-star-on-white-background design that the team wore from 1960 to 1964 before switching to the silver-helmeted look that the Cowboys have sported ever since.

Dallas will don the helmets as part of its throwback uniforms in the team's Thanksgiving game against the New York Giants, which will be shown at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

After the NFL announced that it would relax its uniform rules to allow teams to wear one alternate helmet each during the season, the Cowboys revealed in July that they would again sport their throwback look on Thanksgiving.

The team previously wore its throwback combination for its Thanksgiving game every year from 2004 through 2012, after which the NFL's one-helmet policy went into effect.

"We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season," Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones told FOX Sports Cowboys insider David Helman in July.

"The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

The Cowboys are also going back to an old Thanksgiving tradition by bringing back the Jonas Brothers as the halftime act for their holiday game. The popular boy band is the first repeat performer for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving game, having previously done the halftime show there in 2008.

