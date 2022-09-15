Dallas Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys have to 'commit to running it' vs. Bengals
Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys have to 'commit to running it' vs. Bengals

15 hours ago

Ezekiel Elliott is making his intentions for the Cowboys offense clear after getting off to a rough start in Week 1 — a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay — and it has everything to do with feeding him the ball more.

Elliott spoke candidly about needing more carries in order for the Cowboys to be successful against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

"I don’t know if there is a [specific] number of carries [needed], but I think we definitely have to commit to running it," Elliott told the media Wednesday. "I think it’s important, period, to establish the run game and run the football and get that going. I think just overall as an offense we’re a better football team when we run the ball, and so I think we ran the ball efficiently last Sunday. I’m looking forward to committing to it this week."

Elliott had 10 rushes for 52 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, in the Cowboys' season opener.

Dallas will certainly need to lean on its run game with quarterback Dak Prescott suffering a fracture in his hand Sunday and undergoing surgery on his injured right thumb. Prescott won't be placed on injured reserve while he recovers, so he could take the field again within the next month, although it seems unlikely.

Related: T.J. Watt, Dak Prescott, Keenan Allen among crucial NFL injuries to watch

Elliott also shared that he believes the Cowboys need to zero in on their rushing attack to help ease the burden placed on backup QB Cooper Rush, who has made just one NFL start in his six years in the league. Rush previously stepped in for Prescott last October, throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a win at Minnesota

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe — who believes the Cowboys have somewhat "abandoned who they actually are in running the football" because they paid Prescott the big bucks — explained why Elliott should get "north of 18" carries in Week 2 if Dallas wants to win.

Ezekiel Elliott urges Cowboys to commit to run vs. Bengals

Ezekiel Elliott urges Cowboys to commit to run vs. Bengals
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide if the Dallas Cowboys should commit to Ezekiel Elliott and the running game.

"He's the highest-paid running back in the league," Sharpe said. "Your franchise quarterback is out. If you're not gonna lean on the running game now, if you're not gonna rely on Zeke Elliott now — well when the hell are you gonna rely on him? It's either now or never. … This is what we've got Zeke for.

"I believe [Dallas] abandoned the run a little bit too quick on Sunday, but I don't believe that's gonna be the case this Sunday," Sharpe added. "I believe he gets between 18 and 25 carries — that gives you the best chance to win this game because that gives you the best chance to control the clock, control the ball [and] keep that high-flying (Bengals) offense off the field."

Related: Too soon to panic? Dallas Cowboys leave little room for optimism

The Cowboys led the NFL in scoring last season, but they'll need a spark in order to turn things around. 

Elliott, 27, has been one of the league's premier running backs since being drafted in 2016 — fourth overall — but his performance and efficiency have tapered off since 2018, after he led the league in rushing as a rookie (1,631 rushing yards) and logged a league-leading 1,434 rushing yards two years later. 

Elliott, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, inked a six-year, $90 million extension with Dallas before the 2019 season. Across the last three seasons (2019-21), he has averaged 1,112.7 rushing yards (69.5 rushing yards per game) per year — a far cry from his 1,349.3 rushing yards (101.2 rushing yards per game) per season averaged his first three years in the league (2016-18). 

The Cowboys' lead back finished last season with 1,002 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry. Dallas went 12-5, winning the NFC East, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round — the Cowboys' first postseason appearance since 2018.

Related: NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Bengals-Cowboys

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: Fade Jared Goff, Falcons and other best bets

11 hours ago
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2
National Football League

Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2

12 hours ago
NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
National Football League

NFL Week 2 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

21 hours ago
NFL odds Week 2: 10 betting trends to know
National Football League

NFL odds Week 2: 10 betting trends to know

1 day ago
Can Cooper Rush keep Cowboys afloat until Dak Prescott returns?
Dallas Cowboys

Can Cooper Rush keep Cowboys afloat until Dak Prescott returns?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes