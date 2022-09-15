Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys have to 'commit to running it' vs. Bengals 15 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ezekiel Elliott is making his intentions for the Cowboys offense clear after getting off to a rough start in Week 1 — a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay — and it has everything to do with feeding him the ball more.

Elliott spoke candidly about needing more carries in order for the Cowboys to be successful against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

"I don’t know if there is a [specific] number of carries [needed], but I think we definitely have to commit to running it," Elliott told the media Wednesday. "I think it’s important, period, to establish the run game and run the football and get that going. I think just overall as an offense we’re a better football team when we run the ball, and so I think we ran the ball efficiently last Sunday. I’m looking forward to committing to it this week."

Elliott had 10 rushes for 52 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, in the Cowboys' season opener.

Dallas will certainly need to lean on its run game with quarterback Dak Prescott suffering a fracture in his hand Sunday and undergoing surgery on his injured right thumb. Prescott won't be placed on injured reserve while he recovers, so he could take the field again within the next month, although it seems unlikely.

Elliott also shared that he believes the Cowboys need to zero in on their rushing attack to help ease the burden placed on backup QB Cooper Rush , who has made just one NFL start in his six years in the league. Rush previously stepped in for Prescott last October, throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a win at Minnesota .

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe — who believes the Cowboys have somewhat "abandoned who they actually are in running the football" because they paid Prescott the big bucks — explained why Elliott should get "north of 18" carries in Week 2 if Dallas wants to win.

"He's the highest-paid running back in the league," Sharpe said. "Your franchise quarterback is out. If you're not gonna lean on the running game now, if you're not gonna rely on Zeke Elliott now — well when the hell are you gonna rely on him? It's either now or never. … This is what we've got Zeke for.

"I believe [Dallas] abandoned the run a little bit too quick on Sunday, but I don't believe that's gonna be the case this Sunday," Sharpe added. "I believe he gets between 18 and 25 carries — that gives you the best chance to win this game because that gives you the best chance to control the clock, control the ball [and] keep that high-flying (Bengals) offense off the field."

The Cowboys led the NFL in scoring last season, but they'll need a spark in order to turn things around.

Elliott, 27, has been one of the league's premier running backs since being drafted in 2016 — fourth overall — but his performance and efficiency have tapered off since 2018, after he led the league in rushing as a rookie (1,631 rushing yards) and logged a league-leading 1,434 rushing yards two years later.

Elliott, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, inked a six-year, $90 million extension with Dallas before the 2019 season. Across the last three seasons (2019-21), he has averaged 1,112.7 rushing yards (69.5 rushing yards per game) per year — a far cry from his 1,349.3 rushing yards (101.2 rushing yards per game) per season averaged his first three years in the league (2016-18).

The Cowboys' lead back finished last season with 1,002 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry. Dallas went 12-5, winning the NFC East, but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card round — the Cowboys' first postseason appearance since 2018.

