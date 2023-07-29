National Football League Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott visiting with the Patriots Updated Jul. 29, 2023 12:45 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ezekiel Elliott is taking the next step to possibly finding his next NFL home.

The star running back is scheduled to visit with the New England Patriots over the weekend, the team shared Saturday. It will be Elliott's first visit with a team since the Dallas Cowboys released him in March.

New England has shown interest in a handful of running backs over the last couple of weeks, including Dalvin Cook, FOX Sports' Henry McKenna reported earlier in July. The team confirmed their interest in the former Minnesota Vikings running back Wednesday and are hoping to host him for a visit, ESPN reported Thursday. However, Cook is visiting the New York Jets over the weekend and recently stated his desire to sign with Gang Green.

In addition to their interest in Cook and Elliott, the Patriots worked out veterans Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson Jr. on July 19.

While New England has Rhamondre Stevenson leading the backfield, it doesn't have much behind him in depth. It released James Robinson in June and hasn't replaced him, leaving Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor as the only options behind Stevenson.

As for the Cowboys, Jerry Jones has stated multiple times throughout the offseason that the team is open to signing Elliott back at a cheaper price while QB Dak Prescott also expressed his hopes that the running back could return.

Dallas has made a few moves at running back this offseason that likely indicate Elliott's time with the team is officially over though. The Cowboys franchised tagged Tony Pollard and signed Ronald Jones II before selecting Deuce Vaughn in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Dak Prescott says seeing Cowboys release Ezekiel Elliott was 'tough'

Elliott was one of the Cowboys' biggest stars ever since they drafted him fourth overall in 2016. He earned a pair of All-Pro nods over his first three seasons and was named a Pro Bowler three times in the first four years of his career.

However, Elliott's production dipped in recent seasons. The 28-year-old rushed for a career-low 876 yards on a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry in 2022. Coupled with Pollard's emergence, Elliott's $16.4 million salary for the 2023 season made him expendable following his play last season, leading to his release to open up cap space in March.

In late March, it was reported that Elliott had his eyes on possibly signing with the Jets, Cincinnati Bengals or Philadelphia Eagles. But none of those teams confirmed their interest in him.

