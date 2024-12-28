National Football League Eli Manning, Antonio Gates and Reggie Wayne headline 2025 Hall of Fame finalists Updated Dec. 28, 2024 10:09 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback and two of the greatest pass-catchers in NFL history are on the doorstep of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, tight end Antonio Gates and receiver Reggie Wayne are three of 15 players selected as finalists for the 2025 class, the Hall of Fame announced on Saturday.

It's the second straight year that Gates has been selected as a finalist. The all-time reception leader in franchise history for the Chargers, Gates finished his career with the most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history with 116.

Selected as a finalist for a sixth time, Wayne is a six-time Pro Bowler who currently ranks No. 10 in receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345).

ADVERTISEMENT

Manning is one of five players to make it as a finalist in his first year of eligibility, along with Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri and Marshal Yanda.

Receiver Steve Smith Sr. is a finalist for the first time in his fourth year of eligibility.

Rounding out the list are offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Jahri Evans, defensive lineman Jared Allen, receiver Torry Holt, defensive backs Eric Allen and Darren Woodson and running back Fred Taylor.

These 15 finalists join five others who moved forward in the contributor, coach and seniors categories: Ralph Hay (contributor), Mike Holmgren (coach), and Maxie Baughan, Sterling Sharpe and Jim Tyrer (seniors).

The Hall of Fame selection committee will meet prior to Super Bowl LIX to vote on the 2025 class, which will be announced during the "NFL Honors" show in New Orleans during Super Bowl week. There is no set number for any class of enshrinees, but the Hall’s bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members will be selected. Enshrinement will take place in August in Canton.

The finalists in the Modern-Era Player category were determined by the Hall's independent Selection Committee from a list that originated with 167 nominees. It was reduced two other times (to 50 nominees and to 25 semifinalists) before the cut to the 15 finalists.

Here's the full list:

Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders (Times as a finalist: 2 — 2024-25)

Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers (Times as a finalist: 5 — 2021-25)

Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens (Times as a finalist: 4 - 2022-25)

Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers (Times as a finalist: 4 — 2022-25)

Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (Times as a finalist: 2 — 2024-25)

Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars (Times as a finalist: 6 — 2020-25)

Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers (Times as a finalist: 1 — 2025)

Eli Manning, Quarterback – 2004-2019 New York Giants (Times as a finalist: 1 — 2025)

Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens (Times as a finalist: 1 — 2025)



Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs (Times as a finalist: 1 — 2025)

Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots (Times as a finalist: 2 — 2024-25)

Adam Vinatieri, Kicker – 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts (Times as a finalist: 1 — 2025)

Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts (Times as a finalist: 6 — 2020-2025)

Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a finalist: 3 — 2023-25)

Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens (Times as a finalist: 1 — 2025)

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share