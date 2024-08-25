National Football League
Eagles WR Jahan Dotson: Commanders trade isn't 'personal' until we play
Published Aug. 25, 2024 12:26 p.m. ET

New Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson isn't taking being traded by the Washington Commanders to heart — yet.

"It was a shock, you know?" Dotson said after Philadelphia's preseason game against Minnesota on Saturday. "Just because all I know in the NFL is [the] Washington Commanders. But at the end of the day, you know it's a business. I understand that, very much so. … I'm not gonna take it personal until I see Washington [in the regular season]."

Philly sent a 2025 third-round draft pick and two 2025 seventh-rounders to Washington for Dotson and a 2025 fifth-rounder earlier this week.

Washington selected Dotson with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State. In his rookie season (2022), Dotson led the Commanders with seven receiving touchdowns on 14.9 yards per reception. Dotson averaged 42 receptions for 520.5 yards and 5.5 touchdowns per season across his two seasons in Washington. 

He joins a Philadelphia wide receiver room that includes three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who has averaged 1,059.3 receiving yards per season over his three-year NFL career.

Expressing that this Eagles team is the most talented squad that he has been a part of, Dotson feels appreciation for being in the building.

"I got goosebumps leaving the field today," Dotson said. "Growing up only an hour, an hour and a half away from here, you understand the passion. You understand how much people care about the Eagles. Seeing the fans go crazy literally after a third preseason game, it was exciting. It got me a little excited to be here."

Dotson and the Eagles play the Commanders twice this season — in Philadelphia on Nov. 14 and in Washington on Dec. 22 (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

