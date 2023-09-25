National Football League
Eagles' version: Social media reacts as D'Andre Swift, Jason Kelce help beat Bucs
National Football League

Eagles' version: Social media reacts as D'Andre Swift, Jason Kelce help beat Bucs

Updated Sep. 25, 2023 10:40 p.m. ET

Move over, Taylor and Travis. The Eagles are reminding everyone that they have a pretty good Swift-Kelce combination of their own.

One day after the music icon and superstar tight end all but confirmed their relationship when she attended his game Sunday, the Eagles' version of Swift-Kelce (not to be confused with Taylor's version) is comprised of running back D'Andre Swift and All-Pro center Jason Kelce, Travis's brother (Taylor and D'Andre are not related, though both are from the Philadelphia area).

And it was the latter Swift-Kelce duo that helped the Eagles pull away from the Buccaneers for a 25-11 victory to improve to 3-0 for the second straight year, with Jason and Philadelphia's veteran offensive line opening up wide berths for D'Andre to record his second straight game of over 100 rushing yards.

So one day after Jason's younger brother and his new "Miss Americana" took the NFL world by storm, many on social media were quick to make the connection to Philadelphia's own Swift and Kelce — especially since Taylor herself said last summer that she was an Eagles fan

Others, meanwhile, simply praised D'Andre Swift for his impressive start to his tenure in Philadelphia after arriving via a trade with the Detroit Lions last offseason — including FOX Sports' own LeSean McCoy, who knows a thing or two about being a star running back with the Eagles.

