National Football League Eagles hold top spot, shakeups below in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

The Eagles took a second-half punch from the Cowboys and still came out on top to remain the NFL's only unbeaten team. The Bills topped the Chiefs in another epic battle. And the Giants, Jets and Falcons are not fading back into the pack — at least not yet.

After Week 6, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

The NFL's lone unbeaten team is an explosive mix of blue-chip players playing in a well-designed scheme that creates and exploits favorable matchups on the perimeter. With Jalen Hurts & Co. playing like a well-oiled machine supported by a disruptive defense that takes the ball away like a band of thieves, the Eagles head into their bye week cemented as the top team in the league.

What's Eagles' ceiling after beating Cowboys in Week 6?

2. Buffalo Bills (5-1)

After knocking out their nemesis on the road, the Bills have a case as the best team in the league. Sean McDermott's squad is the most balanced team in football, with a high-powered offense complemented by a suffocating defense loaded with blue-collar playmakers.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

Despite a loss to an AFC heavyweight, the Chiefs remain a viable contender for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Andy Reid needs to tighten up his squad's attention to detail, but the pieces are in place for the Chiefs to make another run at the Super Bowl.

Why Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen is the perfect rivalry

4. Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

It is time to give Kevin O'Connell & Co. their flowers for quickly whipping the Vikings into shape as playoff contenders. The team has taken care of business against a solid slate of opponents that should make observers take notice.

5. New York Giants (5-1)

The Giants don't need to apologize for winning games ugly. New coach Brian Daboll has taught his young team how to win in a variety of ways, and the G-Men's budding confidence could make them a tough out down the road.

6. Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

The clock struck midnight on Cooper Rush's Cinderella story after the journeyman tossed three interceptions in a rivalry game. Although the team's 4-1 record with Rush as a starter keeps the Cowboys in the hunt, Dak Prescott's return could lead to a surge up the charts for America's Team.

7. New York Jets (4-2)

The football world can no longer ignore the progress the Jets have made under Robert Saleh. The increased effort, toughness and execution from Gang Green has thrust them into the conversation as one of the top teams in football.

Breece Hall on the Jets' team culture

8. Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Mike Vrabel's squad is a battle-tested, blue-collar unit with enough talent to challenge the heavyweights in the AFC. They are not always pretty to watch, but opponents have a tough time knocking off the Titans when the game is played on their terms.

9. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

The Dirty Birds have quietly become one of the NFL's top rushing offenses without a star in the backfield. With the Falcons' emerging running game establishing the brand, this scrappy squad is climbing the charts as an unlikely contender.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (3-3)

Joe Burrow & Co. are beginning to figure out how to handle the tactics opponents are throwing at them to throttle a high-octane offense. As Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon get back to being premier playmakers, the Bengals will reemerge as power players in the AFC.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

