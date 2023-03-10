National Football League
Eagles grant CB Darius Slay permission to seek trade

Updated Mar. 10, 2023 12:30 p.m. EST

Darius Slay's time with the Philadelphia Eagles may be nearing its end.

ESPN reported on Friday that Philadelphia has allowed Slay's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to seek a trade.

FOX Sports NFC East Reporter Ralph Vacchiano said that given Slay's $26.1 million cap number for next season, the cornerback was likely asked to take a pay cut. Slay, 32, has one season remaining on a three-year, $50 million deal.

Slay has spent the last three seasons with the Eagles, which came after spending the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, who traded him to Philadelphia in 2020. 

This past season, Slay totaled three interceptions, 14 passes defensed and 55 combined tackles. Philadelphia's defense was first in the NFL in opponent passing yards per game (179.8). Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's 24th-best cornerback. Slay has made five Pro Bowl rosters.

If Slay is traded, he could potentially be one of quite a few defensive starters to depart the 2022 NFC champions this offseason; defensive linemen Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave, defensive backs C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry and linebackers T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White are among the Philadelphia defenders set to hit the open market. 

Philadelphia already lost defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was named head coach of the Arizona Cardinals two days after Super Bowl LVII.

