National Football League
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Julio Jones: 'He’s still got pop in his legs'
National Football League

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Julio Jones: 'He’s still got pop in his legs'

Published Oct. 18, 2023 2:56 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles added a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro on Tuesday, signing 34-year-old wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal. Can he further enhance the Eagles' passing game?

After saying that Jones adds receiver depth with Quez Watkins out (hamstring injury) and that "the film was good" on Jones from the 2022 season, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explained how he believes the veteran has plenty left in the tank.

"You're always looking at the explosion. Does he still have the juice in his legs, the ability to run, the ability to get out of cuts, the ability to make plays and all those things? We thought all those things [were] still good," Sirianni said at his Wednesday media availability. "You can look at the stats, you can do all those different things, but it's about putting the tape on and seeing what you see and what you think. And then seeing him work out the other day, we're like, ‘Yeah, he’s still got a lot of pop in his legs,' and we're excited about that." 

Julio Jones inks deal with Eagles, his fourth team in four seasons

Julio Jones inks deal with Eagles, his fourth team in four seasons

Jones spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 10 games, he had 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He also had seven receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown in Tampa Bay's wild-card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he posted seven 1,000-plus yard seasons. He then had a one-year stint with the Tennessee Titans before spending the 2022 season in Tampa Bay.

The veteran wideout joins a high-octane Philadelphia offense, headlined by wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. On the whole, the Eagles are averaging 395.0 total yards (second in NFL) and 25.8 points (fifth) per game. 

That said, quarterback Jalen Hurts has underwhelmed across Philadelphia's first six games after finishing as the runner-up for NFL MVP last season. He has totaled 1,542 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 84.7 passer rating, while completing 66.2% of his passes. Hurts has also rushed for 253 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eagles are coming off a brutal 20-14 loss, their first of the year, on the road to the New York Jets, in which Hurts threw a costly interception in the closing minutes. Hurts & Co. look to rebound in Week 7, when they host Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-1 Miami Dolphins.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles
Julio Jones
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL odds: Detroit Lions' Super Bowl odds shorten after 5-1 start

2023 NFL odds: Detroit Lions' Super Bowl odds shorten after 5-1 start

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes