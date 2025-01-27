National Football League Drew Brees talks Super Bowl in New Orleans, breaks down Chiefs vs. Eagles Published Jan. 27, 2025 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Super Bowl is back in New Orleans, with an epic showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles set for Feb. 9 at the Superdome, and who better to talk to about the big game in the Big Easy than Drew Brees. The former Saints quarterback is a surefire 2026 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and won a Super Bowl himself with New Orleans in 2009. He took a few minutes to talk with FOX Sports about why the Super Bowl is special to New Orleans, this year's matchup and other NFL topics.

FOX SPORTS: First and foremost, what does it mean to have the Super Bowl back in New Orleans?

BREES: It's tremendous. It's the 11th time New Orleans is hosting the Super Bowl, tied for the most with Miami. And there's a reason they keep going back to New Orleans, because it's a great host city. They know how to throw a party. They know how to show everybody a good time, just good old Southern hospitality.

New Orleans really enjoys entertaining and it's so well situated for it. When you think about that downtown New Orleans area with the French Quarter, the CBD (Central Business District), the warehouse district, you've got the dome right there, all the hospitality, all the hotels, restaurants, live music. I mean, everything is just walking distance. So you literally just drop down in the city, and you never have to jump in a car. You're just walking everywhere. And there's just a vibrancy and energy that you just feel as you walk around. Everyone is so friendly and so inviting. We love to show off our city. We love to show off our culture, and I think it's something people really appreciate, and that's why they keep coming back to us.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Prepare for the epic Eagles-Chiefs matchup on FOX Sports' Super Bowl LIX hub]

FOX SPORTS: How many Super Bowls have you been to as a fan? Were you there for the last one in New Orleans in 2013?

BREES: I was not in the stadium. I was a little upset after that season (in which the Saints went 7-9), so I decided not to go. Most Super Bowls, I'm there for events during the week, and I get home to sit on the couch with my family and watch the game. And some of that is out of frustration because you're not playing in the game, but I've been to quite a few of the games. I did go to a few Super Bowls while I was playing, just because there were teams that I felt like I could get some sort of strategic advantage by watching them in person. But this one I will be at, as the Chiefs try to make history and the Eagles try to prevent them from making history — and get some revenge from two years ago.

FOX SPORTS: You won the only Super Bowl you played in, so you were efficient that way. You've got Patrick Mahomes going for his fourth title and an unprecedented third in a row. You've got Jalen Hurts facing the same team for the second time in three years, still trying to get his first title. Who has more pressure on him?

BREES: You could say the Chiefs have been carrying this quote-unquote pressure for the whole season. I think I speak for everybody who really knows the game and is just in awe of what the Chiefs have been able to accomplish. Despite the fact that, like, truly, at times this year, they didn't look great. They definitely looked like they had some deficiencies and they weren't as efficient as you would have expected them to be, and yet, they finished the season 16-1. It's every week you're saying, "What's wrong with the Chiefs? What's wrong with the Chiefs? What's wrong with the Chiefs?" And they're 16-1, right? Well, I don't care what's wrong. They're figuring out ways to win. They got championship DNA, like, if there's a moment at the end of that game where they have a chance to make a play, chances are they're going to make that play.

It's really hard to bet against the Chiefs. I would say this, though, the Eagles look unstoppable on offense right now. I don't see how you tackle Saquon Barkley. They're so good up front. And then you got Jalen Hurts, who's a threat to run the ball at all times, so he almost becomes like an extra blocker in the run game. So, inevitably, you've got Saquon one-on-one with somebody in the open field, and good luck to you. And then defensively, they're really, really stout too. And they have the motivation of having lost going toe-to-toe with the Chiefs two years ago and just barely losing that game, 38-35. So, there's an edge there. And I'm sure a little bit of like, "Hey, we've got nothing to lose. The Chiefs have the pressure on them, not us."

Is Saquon Barkley unstoppable?

FOX SPORTS: Stepping away from the game for a second, there are so many young quarterbacks, first- and second-year guys in the league. Is there one that you've taken a liking to or one that you've really been impressed the most by in the past year or two?

BREES: This year, the season that Jayden Daniels had was really phenomenal. There's a poise and a composure that's beyond his years when you think about just being a rookie quarterback. That run that they went on was in large part due to his play-making ability and leadership and the way that all those guys believed in him. And Bo Nix, down the stretch with Denver. I mean, golly, they were hot, and he was playing extremely well with Sean Payton. Those were the first-year guys that jumped out to me.

But then I think about all the quarterbacks in the league that are in their sixth year or less. You know, Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young overcoming the early adversity this year and finishing the year the way that he did. I mean, the future is so bright with these young quarterbacks. They're so much fun to watch. They're so dynamic. I think the league's in good hands right now with these young QBs.

FOX SPORTS: With all eyes on New Orleans now, the Saints are the only team yet to hire a coach. What do you think of that job and that situation, and what does the team need to do to get back to where they were when you were there?

BREES: Unfortunately for them this year, they were just decimated by injury. I think we all saw what the Saints could be when they were healthy. First two weeks, they were world-beaters, right? Then all of a sudden, you lose a receiver, you lose another receiver, you lose interior linemen, you lose Taysom Hill, you lose Alvin Kamara. You lose the quarterback. That's tough sledding. I think they still have great core pieces in place to make a run at it. Look, I think the division is wide-open as well. It's not like the NFC South has been setting the world on fire, right? I think nine wins has won that division here the last last couple years.

It's a quarterback-driven league, so I think you need to make sure that you have an offensive system in place and a coach who jells with Derek Carr, and is able to put him in a position where he can be at his very best. That dictates a lot of what happens with the rest of the team and the vibe. Defensively, I think we've always had great leadership, and I feel like we've been a top-10 defense for the last probably eight years in a row. Unfortunately, those guys were put in some really tough spots last year with all the injuries.

So I think the core pieces are in place. You just find a coach who can really put a culture and a foundation and accountability in place, and obviously systems that fit the strengths of the players. I think you've got a great group of leaders, continue to add to that through free agency and then the draft.

FOX SPORTS: For people going to New Orleans for the big game, you're working with On Location, which has premium packages for fans looking to get into the game and enjoy some events around the game as well.

BREES: This is a lot of fun. On Location is putting together a ton of really unique experiences in New Orleans. They are the official hospitality provider for the NFL for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. So they've got a big "Taste of New Orleans" event, where they're bringing a bunch of chefs together, a bunch of flavors together, a fun event at the Superdome prior to the game and giving fans a unique peek behind the curtain to Super Bowl 59 in the Superdome before the fireworks begin. I'm going to be at a bunch of different events for On Location throughout the week, interacting with fans, just having a good time. So for anybody who wants to learn more about that and potentially be a part of some of these events, they can go to OnLocationExp.com.

FOX SPORTS: Last thing I want to ask you about is Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, who was a rookie with the Saints your last year in the league. What do you remember about him and what is it like to see how he has emerged for the Eagles this season?

BREES: I've been really excited for Zack, and I think he's an incredible story, and honestly one that should garner a ton of inspiration for a lot of young players. You know, here was a guy who came in, third-round pick with the Saints, mainly a special teams player from Wisconsin. We had a great core group of guys in place at the linebacker position, but for him, it was like, "Hey, I'm going to do whatever I can to help this team. I'm going to learn from these guys. I'm going to take advantage of every opportunity I get."

And then he gets the opportunity to go up to Philadelphia, and next thing you know, he's All-Pro and has been a huge part of their success on defense. Those are the guys you root for. I mean, I'm so happy for him. He's earned every bit of it. He deserves it. I think it's just another lesson for young guys that it's all about getting in the right situation and soaking up every ounce of information and wisdom you can from the guys that you have a chance to play with, and then just being ready for your opportunity. When your opportunity comes, man, make the most of it.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share