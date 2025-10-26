Patriots QB Drake Maye Tells Rob Gronkowski He Draws Inspiration From Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski decided to get some payback for Tom Brady calling Hunter Henry the greatest New England Patriots tight end of all time this week.

In a feature for "FOX NFL Sunday," Gronkowski FaceTimed his former teammate as he interviewed Drake Maye, telling Brady that he was with his "new favorite quarterback" of the Patriots. Instead of taking offense to Gronkowski's joke, Brady had some kind words to say about Maye instead.

"I might've made a decent career of myself if I could do some of the things that kid could do," Brady told Gronkowski with Maye standing right by his side.

Of course, Maye has a long way to go before even sniffing the career Brady had, but his seven-game start to his second season has matched the output Brady had in some of his best seasons. Entering Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Maye led the league in completion percentage (75.2) and is second in passer rating (116.4). His yards per attempt (8.6) also ranked third, and he's thrown for 1,744 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Beyond the efficiency and accuracy, Maye's deep ball and running ability have really stood out. Maye has thrown more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) on 20-plus-yard air throws so far this season, per Pro Football Focus. He's also rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, using his legs to make big plays and help the Patriots get out to a 5-2 start.

Maye said he isn't looking to be a carbon copy of Brady — "I just try to be myself, don't try to be the greatest of all time," he told Gronkowski — but that he draws inspiration from the GOAT in other ways.

"I think the biggest thing is I just respect it, respect what he did for the game," Maye said. "Watching his old tape is one of my favorite things to do. Throwing a little Gronk pass or hitting the seam. I was sitting there, watching the [Patriots] Hall of Fame speech last year, and he was talking about no shortcuts. I'm just trying to pull what I can from him. I appreciate his greatness."

"You're giving me chills with that answer," Gronkowski replied.

Maye's mindset and play have made him an MVP candidate as the season nears the halfway point. He's the biggest reason why the Patriots have been one of the biggest surprises to this point in the NFL season. He led them to an upset over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, allowing the Patriots to hold the lead in the AFC East race entering Week 8.

As Maye shines, though, he credited someone else for New England's success this year.

"Coach [Mike] Vrabel — just the tone he's set every day in this building. There's no days off," Maye said. "He's been bringing in a tenacity into the meeting room, and it's transferring to us out on the playing field. He's the mayor.

"The coaching staff, the new pieces around us, we've just kind of just jelled together. We love playing together out there."