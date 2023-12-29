National Football League Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to start vs. Ravens, Jaylen Waddle out Updated Dec. 29, 2023 4:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle has been officially ruled out for Sunday's marquee matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET), head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday.

After Waddle suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, his availability remained questionable throughout the week. The third-year receiver is second on the Dolphins with 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Meanwhile, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in line to play, despite appearing on the Dolphins' injury report with a left thumb injury and quad issues this week. Tagovailoa suffered the thumb injury during the first quarter of last week's game after he was struck by a Dallas player's helmet.

Nonetheless, Tagovailoa remained in the game for the duration of the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Tagovailoa leads the league with a 70.5% completion rate and 4,214 passing yards. He has also compiled a 105.4 passer rating with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, cementing him as one of the top MVP candidates as the end of the regular season nears.

McDaniel added that running backs Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and De'Von Achane (toe) are both trending toward playing this weekend in Baltimore. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee) was added to the injury report later Friday afternoon and is questionable. Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are also questionable.

The Dolphins (11-4) are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and sit just one game back of the Ravens (12-3), who also own the NFL's best record.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share