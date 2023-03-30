National Football League Dolphins seven-round mock draft: Miami lands plug-and-play OL, athletic TE Published Mar. 30, 2023 11:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Miami Dolphins are in one of the worst positions among all teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft . At the same time, they can't be too worried about their roster.

Over the past year, the team has traded for receiver Tyreek Hill, edge Bradley Chubb, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jeff Wilson. It's a star-studded cast to add to a roster that already included tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Xavien Howard, receiver Jaylen Waddle, edge Jaelan Phillips and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Miami doesn't have a first-round pick, having been stripped of it for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. But that doesn't mean general manager Chris Grier won't keep thing interesting. In fact, I'd be shocked if the Dolphins stood pat with their four picks. My sense is that they'll move around the draft board — likely eyeing a move down with one or both of their Day 2 picks (in the second and third rounds).

So let's dive into my first mock draft of the offseason for Miami.

Round 2, Pick 51: Steve Avila, guard, TCU

I'm excited about this pick. My initial plan was to trade back, but ultimately Avila proved too tempting. My plan to acquire additional picks will have to play out in the later rounds. Avila was a three-year starter at TCU. I suspect he could edge out Liam Eichenberg and start at left guard on Day 1.

To get a Day 1 starter in the middle of the second round? Well, that's not bad at all.

Round 3, Pick 97: Jartavius Martin, CB, Illinois

Let's talk about some trades, folks.

I made back-to-back trades. The Chargers called. They wanted to jump up one spot. I was happy to oblige. But I didn't stop there. Washington was on the phone as soon as L.A. made its selection. I picked up what the Commanders were putting down.

When the dust settled, I remained in the third round after moving back 13 slots. In the process, I acquired fifth- and sixth-round picks. It's nothing special. But it was worthwhile.

I was pleased with that movement. But once I found myself in the spot, I was unsure of what to do here. There was a consistent coverage safety in Georgia's Christopher Smith. There was a developmental speedster WR in Cincinnati's Tyler Scott. (When has Grier passed on the opportunity to get a good WR?)

But let's get after that cornerback room. Noah Igbinoghene isn't getting it done. Martin isn't just a cornerback either. He can also play safety. There are a few different ways where he can contribute on defense. The biggest question is whether he'll be able to play outside. But with Howard and Ramsey, the Dolphins have time to develop Martin to see if he can grow into that role (or another) on the defense. In the meantime, he can help at slot CB and safety.

Round 5, Pick 150: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

I'm really glad Schoonmaker was still available here. He is one of the best athletes in this year's class and a willing and able run blocker. That could get him on the field early in his Dolphins career in Mike McDaniel's system that often leaves behind receiving-type tight ends. (See: Mike Gesicki.)

At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Schoonmaker has yet to develop the killer instinct that he needs at receiver. He doesn't attack the ball and that costs him catches. That will be Miami's main point of focus in developing him into a three-down option.

As an aside, one thing I've noticed in this particular mock draft is that the running backs are falling. I passed on Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs in Round 2, Ole Miss' Zach Evans in Round 3 and Georgia's Kenny McIntosh at this point. I just can't justify swinging and possibly missing on an RB. There are so many running backs in free agency. I don't need to find my RB of the future when Zeke Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Kareem Hunt are free agents.

Round 6, Pick 197: Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Here's a fun fact: Mitchell led the FBS with 54 runs of 10-plus yards in 2022, per PFF.

This is such a fun and fascinating match for the Dolphins' offense. This dude ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash. He's only 5-foot-8, so he's not the kind of player that's going to assume three-down back status. But as a complement to Raheem Mostert and/or Jeff Wilson? Mitchell is pretty perfect.

The biggest point of development for Mitchell will be third-down duties. He has struggled with drops and pass protection. He's not the type of player that can instantly earn a pass-catching role, even with all his speed.

Round 6, Pick 200: Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

Time will tell whether Kirkland can be an NFL guard or tackle (or neither). He's 6-foot-7 and 320 pounds, so he has the frame for either position. But his height led to issues in his college film, which is what complicates a transition to guard. He might be a bit of a tweener. That's why the Dolphins can take a risk on him in the sixth round.

Round 7, Pick 238: Cam Jones, ILB, Indiana

Jones reminds me of Elandon Roberts, who ended up signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Roberts entered the league with the Patriots as a late-round draft pick and special teams contributor. And though he was undersized, his physicality eventually made him valuable on early downs.

That could be Jones' path in Miami. He's a standup teammate, with three years of captain experience. But there's plenty for him to work on if he's going to overcome his size issues (6-foot-1, 225 pounds).

Prior to joining FOX Sports as the AFC East reporter, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @McKennAnalysis .

