National Football League Dolphins reportedly putting Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after concussion Updated Sep. 17, 2024 4:20 p.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly putting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve after the quarterback suffered the third diagnosed concussion of his NFL career on Thursday. NFL Media first reported the move.

Tagovailoa's trip to injured reserve comes amid a whirlwind of speculation around his NFL future and concern about the long-term impact of repeated concussions he has suffered at the pro and college level. Tagovailoa will remain out until the Dolphins' Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals at the earliest.

The Dolphins reportedly decided to put Tagovailoa on injured reserve in order to "give him ample time to progress through the stages of concussion protocol and meet with outside neurologists," per NFL Media.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in the offseason, securing his status as the Dolphins' long-term franchise quarterback.

Backup Skylar Thompson is slated to start over the next five weeks in Tagovailoa's absence, while the Dolphins signed Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Monday to bolster their quarterback depth behind Thompson. Tagovailoa reportedly has "no plans to retire" after his latest head injury.

