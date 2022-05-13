National Football League
Does schedule prime Dallas Cowboys for NFC East title? Does schedule prime Dallas Cowboys for NFC East title?
National Football League

Does schedule prime Dallas Cowboys for NFC East title?

19 mins ago

The NFL released the regular-season schedule on Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys are featured on FOX a whopping eight times.

This includes a November 13 trip to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers, a matchup that FOX Sports NFL Writer Eric D. Williams ranked among the top 10 of the season, writing

"Dallas coach Mike McCarthy returns to his old stomping grounds of Lambeau Field to take on his former team. McCarthy is under intense pressure after his team’s disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs last season. The Cowboys face another team with high expectations in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who must figure out how to replace the production of traded WR Davante Adams."

The question is, are the Cowboys deserving of so much national attention?

The answer is, yes, according to Shannon Sharpe.

On Friday's "Undisputed," Sharpe pointed out that Dallas plays in one of the worst divisions in the NFL, which means a lot of victories, and probably a second-straight division title, coming their way.

"I think it comes down to the last two weeks of the season before we determine who wins the NFC East," said Sharpe. "I’m picking the Cowboys because I trust Dak (Prescott) a lot more than I trust Jalen Hurts. I’ve got no trust in Daniel Jones … with that being said I’m gonna say the Cowboys win at 10-7 and go 5-1 in the division. Going 5-1 in the division, now you have to command the lead and all the tiebreakers go through you."

Based on the schedule, the Cowboys are set up to avoid any type of late-season collapse like last season, when they went 6-5 in their last 11 games. They also exited the playoffs after setting a franchise record for penalties in a home playoff game.

Unlike his co-host, Skip Bayless thinks the Philadelphia Eagles will win the division and go 8-1 in their first nine games.

According to Bayless, the Cowboys' season will start slow, and it’s possible that after Week 6 they will be 2-4.

Cowboys open 2022 season vs. Brady's Bucs

Cowboys open 2022 season vs. Brady's Bucs
The NFL schedule is out! Skip Bayless breaks down his Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponents and predicts their win-loss record. Will "America's Team" own the NFC East back and go on a playoff run?

He continued to say that the Cowboys should beat Detroit and Chicago at home, but will lose at Green Bay and Minnesota

"Now, here we go. It's the flip side of last year because down the stretch it starts to open up where I think they can win six of their last seven games," said Bayless. "They lose at Tennessee, but that’s the only loss I have in the last seven games … Is my takeaway [they] win the division? It is not."

Will the Cowboys prove Bayless wrong, get off to a better start and make Sharpe look like a genius? It could all come down to the first half of the schedule.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
49ers rookie finds model for Trey Lance in Colin Kaepernick
National Football League

49ers rookie finds model for Trey Lance in Colin Kaepernick

1 hour ago
NFL Schedule Release: Top 10 matchups of 2022 season
National Football League

NFL Schedule Release: Top 10 matchups of 2022 season

12 hours ago
2022 NFL Schedule: Every team's full 18-week schedule
National Football League

2022 NFL Schedule: Every team's full 18-week schedule

12 hours ago
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested in domestic violence case
Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested in domestic violence case

19 hours ago
NFL schedule release brings anticipation at the right time
National Football League

NFL schedule release brings anticipation at the right time

19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes