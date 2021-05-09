National Football League
National Football League

Seahawks' DK Metcalf runs 100 meters in 10.37 seconds vs. elite sprinters

3 hours ago

There is no denying that the NFL is home to some of the best athletes in the world.

And one of the most athletic of that elite group is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf is a wide receiver who possesses the size of a linebacker, standing 6-4 and weighing 235 pounds. He also runs a 4.33 40-yard dash, making him one of the fastest receivers in the NFL.

But how does that speed and athleticism compare to athletes who devote their careers to simply running fast?

He got his answer on Sunday when he ran the 100 meters at the Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, Calif. in an attempt to qualify for the United States Olympic trials.

And while he ran an impressive time of 10.37 seconds, it wasn't enough to advance out of his semifinal heat – in which he finished ninth – let alone qualify for the Olympic trials.

Metcalf's performance was impressive given his size – note how much larger he is than the other sprinters – and limited training time on the track. And though he didn't accomplish his goal of qualifying for the Olympic trials, Metcalf was appreciative of the opportunity.

"I'm happy to be here, excited to have the opportunity," he said. "I just want to thank God for the opportunity to come out here and run against world-class athletes like this."

The track is not completely foreign to Metcalf, who competed in the sport at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi. But it was clear that he has made the right decision to pursue football as opposed to track.

In just two seasons in the NFL, he has already been named a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro and is one of the brightest young stars in the league.

And, of course, with one of the NFL's biggest stars attempting to qualify for arguably the world's biggest sporting event, there was reaction all over social media.

Take a look at some of the top reactions.

