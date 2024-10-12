Detroit Lions sign running back David Montgomery to 2-year extension
The Detroit Lions finished off their bye week by signing running back David Montgomery to an extension. The team announced the deal Saturday.
Although the Lions did not disclose the terms of the extension, it's reportedly for two years and worth $18.25 million, according to ESPN. Montgomery still had two years left on the three-year, $18 million deal he signed in free agency in 2023.
The 27-year-old joined the Lions after spending the first four years of his career with the Chicago Bears. Montgomery was a third-round draft pick in 2019 and rushed for 3,609 yards and recorded 30 total touchdowns with the Bears.
Less than two months after Montgomery moved on to Detroit, the Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round. The two have been an effective one-two punch since the start of the 2023 season. The Lions ranked fifth in rushing last season, with Montgomery gaining 1,015 yards on the ground and Gibbs adding 945 yards. They combined for 23 rushing touchdowns.
Through four games this season, Gibbs leads the team with 285 rushing yards while Montgomery has a team-high 63 carries for 271 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Since he's been in Detroit, Montgomery's 17 rushing touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.
Next up Sunday, the 3-1 Lions will visit the 3-2 Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady in the booth.
